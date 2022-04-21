PICS: Vijay Deverakonda returns from Europe vacay; Rashmika Mandanna clicked at the Mumbai airport

Post enjoying a refreshing trip in Europe, Vijay Deverakonda has returned home to Hyderabad. The Liger star was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport. The actor opted for a comfortable attire as his airport. He paired a simple black T-shirt with baggy trousers. The Dear Comrade star enhanced the ensemble with black sports shoes and a silver wristwatch. During his stay, he shared many sneak peeks from his vacay and the fans went gaga over them.

Meanwhile, on of the most bankable stars of her time, Rashmika Mandanna has been traveling back and forth to Mumbai recently. Last night as well, the Pushpa actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. As for her outfit, the star went for a brezzy look with a white T-shirt and black denim. Adding a pop of color to her attire, she carried a red blazer, along with a black handbag.

Check out the pictures below:

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna has her calender full with multiple projects in both South and Bollywod. She has been roped in to play a very crucial role as Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan fronted Telugu drama, Sita Ramam. The first look of her character posing as a heroic Kashmiri girl garnered a lot of attention from the movie buffs.

On another front, South corridors are buzzing with the speculation that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha will be teaming up for Majili director Shiva Nirvana's next. However, an official announcement regarding the venture is still awaited.

