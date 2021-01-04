  1. Home
PICS: Vijay Deverakonda sports basics & rocks the man bun look at gym trainer Kuldeep's fitness website launch

Vijay Deverakonda is rocking this new look in long locks and a beard, which is for his role in Puri Jagannadh's film.
Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted today at his personal gym trainer Kuldeep Sethi's fitness launch event. The actor graced the event in basics and flaunted his cool man-bun look. One can see, the Arjun Reddy star is looking comfy in basic black shorts with tracks and tee. However, his long locks and a small man bun has caught our attention. Well, VD is rocking this new look in long locks and a full-grown beard, which is for his role in Puri Jagannadh's film. 

Meanwhile, VD launched his personal trainer's '30 Day Ultimate Weight Loss Challenge' website. It's a unique online training program to lose weight. Meanwhile, the Dear Comrade star recently shared a workout video with his trainer. Flaunting his chiselled physique, Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Instagram "Beast Mode ON!." Deverakonda is a fitness freak and he makes sure to hit the gym every day. He is currently prepping up for his role in Puri Jagannadh's film, which is tentatively called Fighter. 

Check out photos below: 

Talking about Fighter, Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday is making her Telugu debut with this film.  Fighter will also see actors Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in key roles and the Hindi version of the film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand return to Hyderabad after celebrating New Year in Goa

VD has also signed Sukumaran's untitled film. The Pan-India project will mark the debut of Kedar Selagamsetty as a producer.  

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

