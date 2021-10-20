PICS: Vijay Deverakonda sports a cool joggers set teamed with a sweatshirt & pink beanie at Rowdy Boys event

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda graced the song launch event of an upcoming film, Rowdy Boys. The Arjun Reddy star like always was seen in his coolest avatar and we cannot stop talking about it. One can see, Vijay is sporting a joggers set paired with a sweatshirt and a pink beanie.

Known for his quirky style statement, VD sure knows how to turn enough heads with his fashion choices and we are loving it. Also present at the song launch event of Rowdy Boys were the film's lead pair Ashish Reddy and Anupama Parameswaran. Producer Dil Raju was also seen at his nephew Ashish Reddy's film's promotion.

Meanwhile, check out the photos from the launch event:

Hushaaru fame Harsha Konuganti is helming the project, which is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Harshith Reddy who is co-producing the film was also present at the event.

The newly released song Preme Akasam from Rowdy Boys is high on chemistry and romance between the lead actors Ashish Reddy and Anupama Parameswaran. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while Madhie ISC is wielding the camera and Madhu is on edit.

Meanwhile, the Tollywood film industry is looking forward to Ashish Reddy's debut.

