PICS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted in a comfy look as he heads to Kashmir for Shiva Nirvana's VD11 shoot

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Apr 23, 2022 05:14 PM IST  |  14.7K
Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was heading to Kashmir for the shoot of his upcoming film with Shiva Nirvana, tentatively titled VD11. The actor opted for a super comfy travel look in joggers and a printed t-shirt with a cap on his head. Vijay will shoot for the first schedule in Kashmir and reportedly lead actress Samantha is expected to join too. 

A few days ago, as Vijay Deverakonda returned from his Europe vacation, VD11 was launched in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony in presence of the cast and crew. However, Samantha missed the event as she is currently in Dubai for a vacation and is expected to return to India and join the first schedule along with Liger actor in Kashmir. 

Check out Vijay's pics here:

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the first schedule will end in May and then the team will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag, and other places for the shoot.

According to reports, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir.  Malayalam movie Hridayam music composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab will be rendering tunes. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie.

VD11 marks the second collaboration of Samantha with Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana after Mahanti and Majili respectively. Fans are looking forward to seeing them set the scene on fire! The yet to be titled also stars Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles.

