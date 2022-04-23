PICS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted in a comfy look as he heads to Kashmir for Shiva Nirvana's VD11 shoot
A few days ago, as Vijay Deverakonda returned from his Europe vacation, VD11 was launched in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony in presence of the cast and crew. However, Samantha missed the event as she is currently in Dubai for a vacation and is expected to return to India and join the first schedule along with Liger actor in Kashmir.
Check out Vijay's pics here:
According to reports, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Malayalam movie Hridayam music composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab will be rendering tunes. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie.
VD11 marks the second collaboration of Samantha with Vijay Deverakonda and Shiva Nirvana after Mahanti and Majili respectively. Fans are looking forward to seeing them set the scene on fire! The yet to be titled also stars Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles.
