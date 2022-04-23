PICS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted in a comfy look as he heads to Kashmir for Shiva Nirvana's VD11 shoot

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he was heading to Kashmir for the shoot of his upcoming film with Shiva Nirvana, tentatively titled VD11. The actor opted for a super comfy travel look in joggers and a printed t-shirt with a cap on his head. Vijay will shoot for the first schedule in Kashmir and reportedly lead actress Samantha is expected to join too.

A few days ago, as Vijay Deverakonda returned from his Europe vacation, VD11 was launched in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony in presence of the cast and crew. However, Samantha missed the event as she is currently in Dubai for a vacation and is expected to return to India and join the first schedule along with Liger actor in Kashmir.

Check out Vijay's pics here: