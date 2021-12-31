PICS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted at gym ahead of New Year; Rashmika Mandanna hides face from paps

Tollywood's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna were spotted post-workout session at the gym in Hyderabad. The actors leave no stone unturned to stay fit and never miss a day without a workout. Ahead of New Year, before they head off to Goa reportedly to celebrate, Vijay and Rashmika made sure to burn some calories.

The actor was papped at the gym in a super cool casual look in a white jacket paired up with black boxer shorts and flip-flops. He left his messy curls open and looked every bit handsome. While the actor kept his gym look super cool, we couldn't miss but notice his toned legs.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was in no mood for pics as she hid her face from paps. While the cameras tried to capture her, she hid her face but flaunted her signature mini heart. The actress opted for a comfy gym look in black leggings and neon tank top and sliders.

Meanwhile, Vijay's first glimpse from Liger will be released today and he is as excited as his fans to be back on screen after a long time. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday is the female lead and is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Rashmika enjoying the success of her recently released Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, which crossed the Rs 200 crore club.