PICS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted as he gets back to fitness routine post an intense shoot in Las Vegas

Vijay Deverakonda is back to fitness after his shooting schedule in Las Vegas. The actor was spotted outside his gym in Hyderbad post-workout.

The Dear Comrade actor was seen sporting grey shorts teamed with a white t-shirt tee and matching jacket. VD is back to his fitness routine after a short break. As we all know, he is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film, Liger.

Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will feature him playing the role of a mixed martial artist. Liger is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and it stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. Liger also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in key roles.

Liger will be released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Liger is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2021. The Hindi version of the film is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.