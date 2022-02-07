PICS: Vijay Deverakonda's latest airport look in baggy pants and oversized shirt is a complete mess

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the handsome hunks in the South film industry, who has an impeccable sartorial choice but once in a while he also makes everyone question it. His latest airport look proves that he does not care about anyone judgements and certainly not the fashion police.

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the airport along with his Liger producer Charmme Kaur but what caught our eyes is his not so cool look. He opted for baggy pants and paired them with an oversized printed black shirt.