PICS: Vijay Deverakonda's Sankranthi celebrations are all about smiles, family time, festive food & love

Today, on January 15, the Telugu states are celebrating the festival harvest and prosperity, Makar Sankranthi. On the festive day, Vijay Deverakonda shared a glimpse of his celebrations and it is all about spending quality time with family and munching yummy food.

Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and shared a series of pics in happy smiles as he posed along with his family. One can see, Vijay along with his brother Anand, parents and pet pooch Stormi with chai and festive food. The actor has shown with the pics that festivals are all about being with your family. We are definitely in love with 'Deverakonda fam pics', what do you guys think? Comment down.

For the festival day, Vijay opted for an ethnic look as he dressed up in maroon kurta pajama, whereas Anand slipped into white Kurti along with his parents in traditional attires too.

Sharing the pics on social media, Vijay wishes his fans a happy Sankranthi as he wrote, "My loves, Happy Happy Happy. Sankranthiiiii."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen playing a boxer with a speech defect in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The project has been jointly financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects and will star Ananya Panday as the female lead. Liger will release in both Hindi and Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

