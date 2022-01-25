PICS: Vijay Sethupathi smiles as he's spotted in casual look post Michael shoot in Hyderabad

Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil superstar, is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his next pan Indian film Michael. The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role along with him. The actor was spotted in the city after his shoot as he was heading back in his car. It is a very rare sight of Vijay Sethupathi getting clicked as the he maintains a very low key life.

In the pics, one can see, Vijay Sethupathi flaunting his big smile as cameras capture. The actor looks fresh and handsome in a casual look as he dressed up in a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Check out pics here:

According to the reports, the second schedule of Michael is taking place in Hyderabad. There is also buzz that the film might an OTT given the present situation of COVID-19. However, nothing has been officially announced.

Helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, this Pan-India film is being backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, while Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is also playing a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a long list of projects. The actor will also star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, Vikram. The action thriller will feature an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. He also has another Tamil movie with Samantha and Nayanthara titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Vijay is also working on a Hindi film titled Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif.

