PICS: Vishak Nair gets engaged to Jayapria Nair; Introduces his fiancee in an adorable way

Malayalam actor Vishak Nair got engaged to his ladylove Jayapria Nair a few days ago. Reportedly, the couple got engaged in traditional Hindu tradition. While Vishak wore cream Kurta pyjama with a yellow vasecoat matching with his fiancee who slipped into a patu yellow saree.

Vishak and Jayapria also hosted a party and many friends and family attended. They kept the party in classic black and let the mood on. Anna Ben and others attended the party. The couple also looked stunning in matching black outfits.

Vishak Nair announced his relationship with Janapriya Nair on October 21, the fifth anniversary of his film Aanandam. He made it official with an adorable photo and note to introduce his Jayapria. Sharing a series of them in black and white, Vishak wrote, "But then I met the young lady in the pictures above and just like that...those fears dissipated and I was able to see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. For I had found what I didn't even know I was looking for...the missing piece of the puzzle. So it's with a heart full of hope, joy, excitement and everything in between that I introduce to you my soon to be fiance Ms. Jayapria Nair."

Check out the post and read the full note here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishak Nair’s was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Kuttymama’.