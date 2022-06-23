PICS: Vishwak Sen, Arjun Sarja & Aishwarya's film gets a grand launch; Pawan Kalyan attends as special guest

As we exclusively reported, Vishwak Sen's next with Arjun Sarja and his daughter Aishwarya Sarja has been launched grandly today in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan graced the puja ceremony and gave the first clap of the film. Pictures and videos from the puja ceremony have been shared on Twitter and are trending.

The film will also mark the debut of Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun. Arjun Sarja is returning to direction after four long years and is also making his debut as a director in Tollywood. The project will be bankrolled by Sriram Films International. Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raju are also part of the movie.

Pics of Pawan Kalyan interacting with Arjun Sarja and Prakash Raj have taken the internet by storm. MAA president and actor Manchu Vishnu also attended the puja ceremony.

Take a look at the pics here:

In June, Vishwak Sen exclusively confirmed to us about the project but was tightlipped from revealing any major details. The actor said, "the project is under progress and discussion so can't reveal much. We haven't discussed anything much and I can't reveal much at this point. After the pooja ceremony only, the details will be confirmed."

Ravi Basroor of KGF fame is composing the music. The costume department is handled by Neeraja Kona. Lyrics are penned by Chandra Bose and cinematography is taken care of by Balamurugan.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen is currently waiting for the release of Ori Devuda, which is a Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule. Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar is the leading lady in the film. Ashwanth Marimuthu, the director of the original movie, is helming the Telugu remake as well.