PICS: Yash and Radhika Pandit enjoy a romantic date night on Valentine's Day, make it all about love
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in the Kannada film industry. They are seen wishing each other on birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions and fans cannot get enough of their delightful chatter. These two celebrated the V-day with a perfect dinner date on the rooftop, accompanied by flowers and candles. Yash and Radhika Pandit enjoyed each other's company in a perfectly romantic ambiance.
Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to wish hubby Yash on Valentine’s day. Sharing pictures from their romantic date, she wrote, “Always.. "Better Together" The captivating photographs speak for themselves. These two are constantly giving couple goals even after 5 Years of being married and raising a family.
Check out the post below:
Yash met Radhika Pandit for the first time in 2007 on the sets of teleserial Nandagokula. They soon began dating but kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. They took fans by surprise when they got married on December 9 in 2016. These two are now proud parents to two kids Ayra and Yatharv.
In the meantime, Yash is presently busy with the second installment of his hit 2018 outing, K.G.F Chapter 1. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who also helmed the original movie. Besides Yash as lead, the film’s cast also has some other big names including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, and Achyuth Kumar among others. The project has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur and is slated to hit the silver screens on 14 April. The film titled KGF Chapter 2 is already creating a lot of buzz among the audience and they cannot wait to see Yash in the Rocky Bhai avatar again.
Credits: Radhika Pandit Instagram
