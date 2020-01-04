Thalapathi Vijay's sweet moment with Anushka Ajith as a child: Picture goes viral on the latter’s birthday

A picture, in which Thalapathy Vijay can be seen playing with an infant Anushka Ajith is making rounds on social media on the birthday of the latter.

While it is well known that the fans of Vijay and Ajith can never go hand in hand, on the 13th birthday of Ajith’s daughter Anushka Ajith, it looks like the fans of the stars decided to forget their differences and wish the teenager. A picture of Anushka Ajith as a child, where Vijay can be seen alongside Ajith and Shalini is making rounds on social media. Fans of both the stars are sharing the pictures and wished her happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Master. The first look poster was released recently. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has two female leads - Malavika Mohanan and Andrea. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Arjun Das, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramya Subramanian in a crucial role. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music. Vijay's close relative, Xavier Britto is producing Thalapathy 64 under the XB Film Creators banner.

On the other hand, Ajith is busy with the shooting of his next movie, Valimai. The film will have as the leading lady. T Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, marks the second collaboration of Ajith and H Vinod. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor.

Credits :Twitter

