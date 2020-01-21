Pink Remake LEAKED PIC: Pawan Kalyan spotted on the sets as he begins shooting for the film
Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan is back in action as he kick-starts shooting for his comeback film, tentatively called PSPK 26. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as fans can't wait to catch their favourite star on the big screens after years. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the Telugu remake of Pink. The role was originally played by Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. While the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores for us, a couple of photos from the sets have surfaced on social media.
Pawan Kalyan #PINK Remake Shooting At Annapurna Studios - 7Acres Yousufguda ! #PSPK26 pic.twitter.com/Mmqf20qdUR
— Prakash_Kalyan (@UrsPrakash_PK) January 20, 2020
According to media reports, Nivetha Thomas will play the role of Taapsee Pannu from the Hindi version. Ananya Nagalla and Anjali are also a part of the film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The courtroom drama, which deals with the real issues is set to hit the screens in summer 2020.
Also Read: Pawan Kalyan doesn't want producer Dil Raju to talk about Telugu remake of Pink; Here's Why
Pawan Kalyan had created his own party in 2014 called Jana Sena Party. He is returning to the big screen after a long break.
Add new comment