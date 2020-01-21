Pink Remake LEAKED PIC: Pawan Kalyan spotted on the sets as he begins shooting for the film

Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the Telugu remake of Pink. The role was originally played by Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan is back in action as he kick-starts shooting for his comeback film, tentatively called PSPK 26. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as fans can't wait to catch their favourite star on the big screens after years. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the Telugu remake of Pink. The role was originally played by Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. While the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores for us, a couple of photos from the sets have surfaced on social media.

One can see in the photos, Pawan Kalyan, dressed in an all-black with a heavy bearded look on the sets of the film. The first schedule of the film has begun in Hyderabad and moviegoers can't wait to know more about the film. The Hindi and Tamil versions have set huge expectations among the audience. This untitled project is being produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Dil Raju under the banner Bayview Projects LLP in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations. Meanwhile, check out the leaked photos of Pawan Kalyan from the sets of the film that are going viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan #PINK Remake Shooting At Annapurna Studios - 7Acres Yousufguda ! #PSPK26 pic.twitter.com/Mmqf20qdUR — Prakash_Kalyan (@UrsPrakash_PK) January 20, 2020

According to media reports, Nivetha Thomas will play the role of from the Hindi version. Ananya Nagalla and Anjali are also a part of the film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The courtroom drama, which deals with the real issues is set to hit the screens in summer 2020.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan doesn't want producer Dil Raju to talk about Telugu remake of Pink; Here's Why

Pawan Kalyan had created his own party in 2014 called Jana Sena Party. He is returning to the big screen after a long break.

Credits :Twitter

Read More