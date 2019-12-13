Pink Telugu Remake: Thaman roped in for music composition; Nivetha Thomas to star in the film?

Reports suggest that Nivetha Thomas might play lead lady in the Telugu remake of Pink. Meanwhile, the makers took to Twitter and announced that Thaman will be composing music for the movie.

The Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Pink was launched on December 12. It is tentatively titled as SVC 40 and it is well-known that Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan would be making his comeback with this remake. The star stayed away from the entertainment industry due to his political commitments and apparently he agreed the offer to act in Pink considering the role that he will be playing. His last film was Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and the shooting is expected to start from January 2020. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, reports suggest that the film will also feature Nivetha Thomas in a key role. In an official announcement, the makers took to Twitter and announced that the music composition will be made by popular music sensation, Thaman for the film. It was also announced that the music session has started off with an excellent note.

Bollywood film Pink was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and it featured Amitabh Bachchan, , Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi in the key roles. The film was also remade in Tamil, which had Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami in the main roles. The film titled Nerkonda Paarvai was appreciated by both critics and fans. The original film Pink had won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Read More