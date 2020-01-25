Pink Telugu Version: Pawan Kalyan starrer's official female leads revealed; Read Details

The makers of Pink movie's Telugu version, have reportedly released the female cast of the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

According to media reports, the makers of the Telugu remake of Bollywood National Award winning movie Pink have revealed the cast list for female leads in the movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the girls. While the original version had , Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang as the female leads, the Tamil version Nerkonda Paarvai had Shraddha Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang.

In Pink, Amitabh Bachchan played the lawyer role, while in Tamil, Ajith Kumar played it. Pawan started the shooting of his portions for the film. Pictures of Pawan Kalyan from the sets of the film were leaked online sometime back, and they instantly went viral. He was last seen in the 2018 movie, Agnyaathavaasi, after which he stayed away from the limelight due to his political commitments.

Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. In an official announcement, the makers took to Twitter and announced that the music composition will be made by popular music sensation, Thaman for the film. It was also announced that the music session has started off with an excellent note. Bollywood film Pink was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan, is reported to be roped in to write dialogues for this film too. The makers are yet to announce the official title of the film.

Credits :Galatta Media

Read More