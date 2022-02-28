Pinkvilla Picks: Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will surprise you from start to end

If you are somebody who missed out on watching Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil romantic thriller Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal or thinking to revisit it, then for sure you are at the right place. The movie has all the right points to tick every genre, right from romance, action, thriller, heist, and whatnot. With that, we can say for sure that it is the perfect mixture and will definitely keep you hooked to your screens for two hours. So grab your snacks and hunch in.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal which started off its theatrical journey on 28th February 2020, turned out to be a super hit. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Ritu Verma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rakshan, Niranjani in lead roles.

First, when the posters, videos and trailer were released, everyone thought it would be a feel-good romantic movie, but little did we know that it has more to offer than romance. An indeed rollercoaster ride. The climax will leave you stunned and excited about every next scene.

The film will make you go down memory lane and reminisce about love and friends. The film will tickle your stomach with comedy and sweet romance, while DQ's cute antics of pursuing Ritu Varma will make you go aww, his best friend's sarcasm and comedy will leave you in splits.

The film is about two con artists who fall in love with orphan girls and decide to settle down with them. Trouble begins when they get conned and discover the identity of the women in their lives. Told you, not just a regular love story.

Although the first half makes you think that this film is yet another clichéd love drama, it doesn't have an everyday storyline. The male lead actors are con artists for a living. Nothing grandeur or futuristic, it had simple good looking, well-educated people, going about robbing people in a smart way. The female actors are not stereotyped in a typical way as they live on their own terms. Starting from female leads riding a bullet like a boss to the portrayal of a playboy hero, the film will have no judgments or preaches, but just entertainment.

After the light first half, the climax part hits you like a wave. Ritu Varma and her best friend's real avatar will leave your mouth wide open. Yes, they are the bigger con artists than Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshan. The performance of Ritu and their level of conning the man of the same league will make you say wow.

What makes the film more special is ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s role as a cop and the way he handled his character. Be it his mass-filled introduction scene where he says ‘Enna Sketch uh’, or the VTV-style climax where he would make the audience go gaga. Yes, Gautham reprises the iconic Karthik's role from his directorial movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu but it comes with a twist so watch out for that.

There also comes a point where your heart aches watching Dulquer Salmaan in pain for getting cheated by his love. But the action plan to find Ritu Varma back and confront is like watching a view from a mountain, so exciting. As if these twists aren't enough, what comes as surprise, in the end, is the happy ending. We believe in not revealing everything here and keeping your curiosity meter high and just watch the movie. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is streaming on Netflix, happy watching.

