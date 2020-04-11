Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons to not miss Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal

Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaydithaal is a crime story, which will take you on a jolly ride and break your quarantine blues.

At a time when all of us are trying to break the quarantine blues, Desingh Periyasamy's debut film, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will take you on a jolly ride. When the film was having an amazing run in theaters, the lockdown was imposed by the central government to contain the outgrowth of pandemic COVID19. The film was released at the end of February and only in the second week of its release, it started receiving a huge response by the word of mouth. It was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead, while ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon was seen in a key role. It was released in Telugu too as Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film is being streamed in video streaming app, Netflix. Here are five reasons for you to not miss the crime thriller.

1.Interactive screenplay

Throughout the movie, audience will be left in suspense and the unpredictable plot will keep one engaged until the end of the film. Apart from a nail-biting crime drama, the film has a well-made comedy track and the film goes faster in the second half. The film will have twists till the last scene and if you are looking for some fun time, then Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal should be your pick.

2.Impeccable acting by cast members

Apart from the breathtaking performance of Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Niranjani Adithyan, and Rakshan, what makes the film more special is ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s role and the way he handled his character. Be it his mass filled introduction scene where he says ‘Enna Sketch uh’, or the VTV-style climax where he would make the audience go gaga, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s acting in the film is one of the major reasons for the movie’s success.

3.Rib tickling humor

Breaking all the stereotypes of humor, this film neither has any body-shaming scenes in the name of comedy nor does it have anyone fooling around. One would be laughing their hearts out even during the most important scenes of the film and Raskhan’s comic and witty dialogues would instantly cheer you up.

4.One of a kind movie

While there are many films in Kollywood and Tollywood in the crime thriller genre, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is one of its kind. It will be fair to say that this film is a milestone of the south entertainment industry and it should be in the must-watch-list of all movie buffs.

5. No cliché in any form

Though the first half would make you think that this film is yet another clichéd love drama, in the second half, all those scenes would have en entirely different meaning. Starting from female leads riding a bullet like a boss to the portrayal of a playboy-hero, the film will have no judgments or preaches, but just entertainment.

