Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons to not miss Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Like every week, we are back with our pick of must-watch movie from the south. This week we have selected Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a revenge drama, which has Prithviraj Sukumaran Biju Menon in the lead roles. Much like the director’s previous film Driving License, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is also a duel between two men and their big fat egos. Along with the revenge plot, this film also narrates casteism, exploitation of power and how few men’s misogynistic attitudes destroy women and their nature. Other than the strong script and the brilliant acting of cast members, what makes the film more successful is the background score by Jakes Bejoy. Here are five reasons for one to not miss this film.

1. Two-protagonist story

Following the pattern of his previous film Driving License, the director has built the characteristics of protagonists Koshy (Prithviraj) and Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon) in a way that the viewers will be caught in between them, knowing both sides of the coin. The characterisation is built so well that we ourselves would want to punch on the face of Koshy, whenever he gets carried away by his ego, and we would want to make Ayyappan sit down and pacify his rage. Both Ayyappan and Koshy are equally evil and heroic. They both have mass scenes and situations which would explain how empathetic and aggressive they both are. This has made the two-protagonist concept work out very well as we know that they both are basically good people who would go to any extent if a wrong nerve is touched.

2. Powerful portrayal of women

Be it Jessy (woman constable in Ayyappan’s station) or Ruby (Koshy’s wife) or Kannamma (Ayyappan’s wife), the film shows how even a week hearted woman turns aggressive if needed be. Koshi has only seen women who would not utter one extra word against men and when he sees Jessy and Kanamma face him with anger and determination, he goes silent. Koshy could manage any number of men even single handedly. But when a strong woman looks at him in his eyes and tells him to do whatever he can, he is unable to manage it. He backs off. The film has also subtly shown how women in his life, including his two little children are victims of his father’s misogynistic behavior, while Kannama did not even bat an eye or shed a tear even when she was left homeless with her infant.

3. ‘Adipoli’ BGM

Jakes Bejoy deserves a separate round of applause for the amazing BGM that he has composed for the film. Whenever we hear this single track of ‘Aaha… Ooho… Hey Appadi Podu’, we will know for sure that Ayyappan is up to something huge and his rage has gone out of control. The music along with Ayyappan’s ‘Mundu kattu’ will make one get goosebumps and get us glued to the screen. In other words, the film would have not been this impactful had it not been the music of Jakes Bejoy.

4. Subtle narration of casteism

The film portrays casteism so powerfully. Ayyappan’s explanation of his second name to Koshy and how Koshy mocks that Nair is not a ‘proper Nair’ but a mixture when the tables turned to his side; and the struggle of a tribal girl and her battle for the rights of her people ate all parts of the film, where the narration of casteism has been impactful. The film has subtly but powerfully narrated the flawed casteism in the society. Ayyappanum Koshiyum has also portrayed how people with big influences would do anything and go to any extent just to get their needs and wishes fulfilled.

5. One of a kind story

The film shows a complex case that has two men equally perplexing. Even when viewers look at the story through both Ayyappan and Koshy’s point of view, it is left to our imagination as to who is the protagonist and who is the antagonist. When we finally start to hate Koshi, he would confess to feeling guilty for all his wronging and try his best to set things straight. And when we finally think he is good, he again starts his arrogant behavior. In Ayyappan’s story, we would love him from the beginning to the end, but we would want him to take a break from his hasty decisions and spare Koshy. This film shows an arrogant alcoholic and an egoistic cop as heroes, who would have been villains in other movies. This is what makes Ayyappanum Koshiyum unique among the usual two-hero masala film.

Credits :Pinkvilla

