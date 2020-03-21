Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons not to miss Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam

One of the unsung movies of Kollywood is GV Prakash Kumar starrer Sarvam Thaala Mayam, directed by Rajiv Menon. Here are five reasons for you to not miss the film.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam, which was released in 2018, is the story of an aspiring musician, who battles age-old caste discrimination to learn the art of a classical instrument Mridangam from a traditionalist, veteran percussionist. GV Prakash played the lead role, and he was shown as an aimless youth, who would always exhibit a careless attitude. His only interest would be to watch the movies of Thalapathy Vijay, on the first day of its release, while being present in the theater during the first show, with his own band of musicians.

Though there would be many others like him, his presence would be celebrated by his peers, for his talents on percussion instruments. In simpler terms, he was a typical ‘pullingow’ until he gets to watch the show of a famous Mridangam artist. After that, his life changes. He tries with all his efforts to learn Mridangam from the veteran, though he would be often discriminated by the other cast Hindu students of his master. The film ends with how he manages to become a top Mridangam player, beating all the odds, with the only support of his ‘Guru’, the veteran Mridangam artist. Here are five reasons to not miss the film.

1.Passion for music

With the brilliant background score, the film truly narrates how a passionate musician would naturally get immersed in music, while making us forget the world that we live in. If you find yourself with your eyes closed, getting absorbed by the music, forgetting what is happening in the surroundings, don’t be surprised.

2.Brilliant acting by all cast members

Be it GV Prakash’s innocent way of approaching his guru, or GV’s father’s (played by Elango Kumaravel) stubborn attitude to not give up on his family business (Mridangam making), each and every cast member in the film did their absolute best.

3.Subtle portrayal of cast discrimination

The film had no one screaming at the top of their throat about the never-ending casteist fate of India. Yet, be assured that it will create a deep impact when you watch it.

4.Realistic romantic moments

GV Prakash’s love for a nurse (played by Aparna Balamurali) is realistic and you will long for it to last. There will be no judgments from anyone even when they chose to take their relationship to the next level, even before getting married.

5.Positive climax

With all the scenes in the film, one would think that the film will have a tragic ending. But this film too, just like other Rajiv Menon movies, will make you feel good. GV Prakash would initially end up losing his guru because of some petty politics by the other students. But he travels the world and learn more percussion instruments, thereby finding a unique place, when his guru reaches out to him.

