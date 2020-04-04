Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal will remain a timeless classic

Like every other week, here we are with a handpicked movie that should not be missed if you are a true movie buff. This week, we have picked Mani Ratnam’s classic movie Kannathil Muthamittal, which has R Madhavan, Simran and Nandita Das in lead roles. Though Nandita Das’ role is more like an extended cameo, her story is the spine of the movie. The film also had PS Keerthana in a key role. The film rotated around Amudha (played by Keerthana) and her desperate attempts to meet her biological mother. Here are five reasons that prove that Kannathil Muthamittal will be a timeless classic.

1. Organic romance between R Madhavan and Simran

Though Kannathil Muthamittal does not glorify romance like other movies of Mani Ratnam, the minimal romantic moments and chemistry between R Madhavan and Simran will linger throughout the film. The particular scene, when Simran confesses her love for Madhavan would make anyone get goosebumps. Especially when they both share naughty hugs as Madhavan’s sister tries to pull them apart, can be watched any number of times and one would not get enough of it. The song ‘Sattena Nenaindhadhu Nenjam’ is the cherry on top.

2. Nandita Das’ versatile role

Nandita Das, who was the biological mother of Amudha, would leave Amudha at a forester home as she knew that she would not be able to provide her a life that she deserves. When Amudha traces her, Nandita Das would have become a ruthless militant who would seek revenge for her husband’s unfortunate death. The scene where she breaks down after seeing her daughter for the first time ever since she left her would make anyone shed a tear or two.

3. Lovely relationship between Thiruchelvan and Amudha

Thiruchelvan (played by R Madhavan), found the fatherly connect with Amudha the moment he saw her for the first time as an infant. His relationship with Indira (Simran) developed only on the basis of Amudha. This was asked by Indira herself when she accepted his proposal. Even when Amudha went out of the home many times, Thiruchelvan never lost his patience and kept explaining to her that she has never been any different to him than his biological parents. Though it may appear cliché, the truth is that Thiruchelvan will always be a role model to a father figure.

4. True and natural portrayal of family

Be it the relationship between Amudha and Indira or the relationship between Thiruchelvan and Indira’s father, family members in the film were close-knit. It was well explained in the song ‘Kannathil Muthamittal’. The film had no desperate attempt to show that the family has a strong bond. Even without our realisation, we would slowly become a part of the family, and whenever Amudha runs off the house, we would run parallel with Indira. We would know the emotion of Thiruchelvan’s sister. We would relate to every small character in the film.

5. PS Keerthana’s brilliant acting

Amudha is the child in our families. She is among all of us running in our homes, throwing a tantrum to wear a dress after a shower. Whenever she says ‘Idhu en amma illa’, what we see is an uncontrollable child, who we all would have seen at least once in our lives. Keerthana’s acting is one of the major reasons for the film’s success. The character Amudha has, in fact, become the face of the actor.