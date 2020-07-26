Pinkvilla Picks: Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly & Nazriya's Bangalore Days serves as an enduring Sunday watch

In our weekly edition of Pinkvilla Picks, we recommend Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim starrer Bangalore Days. It is one of the films that has a huge non-Malayali following.

Amid lockdown and with a lot of things going in the country, cinema is the best option to escape reality. We all are searching for some great content and OTT platforms are serving best of content to watch over the weekend. Well, its time to destress yourself and watch some feel-good films. In our weekly edition of Pinkvilla Picks, we recommend Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim starrer Bangalore Days. It is one of the films that has a huge non-Malayali following. In 2014, Malayalam cinema gave us one of the most beautiful films, titled Bangalore Days. The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menon and was directed by Anjali Menon.

Relatable storyline: Bangalore Days is a perfect feel-good movie to watch over the weekend. Firstly, it explores a unique bond of three cousins Arjun (Dulquer), Krishnan (Nivin) and Divya (Nazriya) and how their lives change, which has been hardly represented in the Indian Cinema. However, something that connects through is the friendship among the three characters played by Dulquer Salman, Nazriya Nazim and Nivin Pauly. The film explores a beautiful relationship who are not only cousins but also good friends and understand each other's quirks, the purpose of life.

Good music: Rafeeq Ahmed, Santhosh Varma and Anna Katharina Valayil have penned the lyrics while Gopi Sunder has composed the music for Bangalore Days. The music perfectly blends with the feelings of each character in the film. Maangalyam song is super addictive. Gopi is in his elements, as usual!

A fun roller coaster ride: Bangalore Days will take you on a fun roller coaster ride of three young people who dream, discover and explore as they reach Bangalore.

We assure Bangalore Days serves as an enduring Sunday watch with most dynamic young actors sharing the screen space. It will surely bring smiles as it showcases family bonds in a purely comic way.

Do share your thoughts on the film in the comment section below!

