Pinkvilla Picks: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim’s Trance will make you euphoric while being quarantined at home

Mollywood film Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, which has Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles is our pick for this week.

Director Anwar Rasheed's Trance, which is now available on Amazon Prime, takes off intensely. This film has Fahadh Faasil playing the role of Viju Prasad, an aspiring motivational speaker. He gets spotted by a gigantic corporate, who identifies his insecurities and transform him into a religious preacher. In the introductory scenes, Viju tries to establish himself in his profession as a motivational speaker even while struggling to financially and emotionally will provide a stable base for the film to move on further.

Fahadh Faasil’s action shimmers and shines throughout the film, but in the first half, even the viewers would root for Viju to get a successful life, such is the acting. While he tries to stand out from the rest of his family, he knows in his deepest secret that he needs professional help for his mental stability. He comes from a poor family with suicidal background. After the death of his father, he and his brother were brought up by their mother until they are small boys. Later, she commits suicide leaving the children behind.

Viju steps up and provides a living for his younger brother (Kunjan) and himself. It should be noted here that Sreenath Bhasi, who played Viju’s brother, was one of the reasons for the film’s success. His brief but impactful role was the pillar of the film. Bhasi is undoubtedly one of the Mollywood’s most gifted actors. In the minimal time that he gets in the film, he has made us understand that Kunjan is a fragile human, with a blend of love, fear, and aggression. While he knows that he has been troubling his brother both physically and emotionally, his taunted childhood makes him take a hasty decision. But it does more worse than good to his dear brother Viju.

Now coming back to Viju, Fahadh Faasil has made the character intruding with his incredible acting and his ambition to become successful is almost impossible with the situation that he is in. After two people from a Christian trust spot him, Viju’s life turns upside down and he becomes what he has been rooting for. He becomes Pasteur Joshua Carlton. He gets lakhs of people who follow him blindly. In his avatar as a pastor, he makes everyone awestruck with his unmatchable manic energy. One cannot help but notice that those scenes, where he gets in front of a mirror to cheer himself up, look similar to that of the signature scene in Kumbalangi Nights. However, Fahadh has given it a unique touch and one would not say that it is copied but it looks more like a tribute.

Now, coming back to the movie, a broken Viju Prasad from a broken family background finds his way and swims in an ocean to become a shark and transforms into Pasteur Joshua Carlton. (We are saying this again because the film will keep showing this from the beginning to the end). The film moves on after Joshua tries to outshine who made him - Solomon Davis (played by veteran Kollywood director Gautham Vasudev Menon), Isaac Thomas (played by Chemban Vinod Jose), and Avarachan (played by Dileesh Pothan). It should be mentioned here that all the three of them took the movie to another level and Gautham Vasudev Menon, in particular, has delivered a laudable performance as a corporate king. What happens when Joshua tries to outshine them? They try to destroy him. Now unlike the other films that would hire a gang and beat him to death, our villains give him psychotic drugs every day and slowly change him to someone that no one would recognise. By manipulating the reality and making him look lost, Isaac and Avarachan confuse Joshua.

But they commit a small error in an otherwise perfect plan by giving him a personal assistant who is an undercover agent for Isaac and Avarachan, Esther (played by Nazriya Nazim). She identifies the problem and helps him get out of the chaos. While helping him get out of his problems, she unknowingly gets sober with the help of Joshua. The whole story ends when Joshua wakes up one fine day like the sleeping beauty and realises what he has done. With an intention to undo his wronging, he confesses that he was not a healer but just a motivational speaker. This gets him behind the bars, and with the help of psychotics, he gets medical help. Finally, the film gets its happily ever after ending after Viju goes in search of Esther and finds her in yet another pathetic situation. It goes without saying that they both end up together and that’s how the film ends.

