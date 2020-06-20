Pinkvilla Picks: Five reasons to not miss Kamal Haasan’s evergreen comedy drama Panchathanthiram

Talk to anyone from Tamil Nadu about Panchathanthiram and you will instantly start bonding with them.

“Vandhucha? Vandhuchu, aana renda vandhuchu” would precisely make anyone laugh hard irrespective of what mood they are in. Talk to anyone from Tamil Nadu about this film and you will instantly start bonding with them. Kollywood fans can go hours just by talking about the film and recalling all the epic dialogues in it. If you ask me to give five reasons to watch Panchathanthiram, all the five would be the film’s humour that will leave you in splits. However, we have come up with five reasons to watch the film, go ahead and take a look.

1. ‘Crazy’ Mohan’s epic dialogues

Be it Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Pammal K Samandham, Vasool Raja MBBS or Panchathanthiram, ‘Crazy’ Mohan and Kamal Haasan’s combination has always left us amazed with the rib tickling dialogues and Kamal Haasan’s brilliant delivery. This film is an object of study of all the films that ‘Crazy’ Mohan penned dialogues to. We don’t know if he had some magic wand that brilliantly ‘composed’ the dialogues to make even a rock guffaw. The dialogue delivery and the brilliant world play in the film are so epic that each and every second of the film is filled with puns.

2. Casting

Other than Kamal Haasan, the film had an ensemble of star cast including Simran for the leading lady, Ramya Krishnan and Manivannan for the main antagonists. Other important cast members are the ‘Aaim Kurum Dhaadigal’ – Vedham (Yugi Sethu), Nair (Jayaram), Hanumanth Reddy (Sreeman) and Hegde (Ramesh Aravind) who are from four different Southern states of India. Not to forget Nagesh who played the annoying father-in-law of Vedham. Throughout the film, puns and humorous takes about their native states are showcased in a luminous manner.

3. Complex story narration

Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film is about Ramachandramoorthy and his estranged wife. His four friends take him to Bengaluru, with a mission to make him forget his wife. On Ram’s birthday, they hire a sex worker Maggie (Ramya Krishnan) and hook her up with Ram. However, Ram who is too faithful to his wife is against this idea and refuses to take part in their ‘mission’. As his friends try to convince him, Vedham decides to check on Maggie who is in a hotel room and finds her lying ‘dead’. How they all come to a conclusion on what to do with the situation and their attempts to smuggle the body out of the state will keep you glued to the screen. While you are laughing at one joke, you will miss the next as the cycle will continue till the climax as jokes never stop coming from the film.

4. Female actresses’ impressive performances

Let’s take a moment and remember Devayani’s cameo appearance in the film. Of all the films of the actor, her role as Nirmala in Panchathanthiram is undoubtedly the best. Who can ever forget “Evlo periya mathara…” If we leave the other female cast members’ gem of acting skills for this movie, it would be unforgivable. Aishwarya, Urvasi, Sangavi and Vidya Kenkatesh played as the wives of Ram's friends. One would not imagine these women doing comedy genre, but the best was extracted out of them. In fact, after this film, Urvasi stated appearing in more comic roles in Tamil cinema. Ramya Krishnan was the woman who had the maximum screen presence in Pancha Thanthiram. At a time when she was at a peak in Tamil cinema, this role showed a totally different version of Ramya. It showcased her versatility. The actor shimmered and shined throughout the film. Also Read: Pinkvilla Picks: Manju Warrier’s Prathi Poovankozhi is a must watch as it is every woman’s burning rage 5. Simplicity in complexity What makes the film more special is the usage of the most unexciting words and they were stitched together with best craftsmanship to narrate the most comic tale that Tamil cinema has ever seen. While watching the film, you will keep prompting that these men will get caught in red hands for their actions. This feeling will elevate even the silliest joke stand out. Watch this film to have an unforgettable joy ride which you will remember for a lifetime.

