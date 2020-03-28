Pinkvilla Picks: Nammavar, Dharmathin Thalaivan: The ‘Professors’ you should watch before Vijay’s Master

Before Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master hits the big screens, here are two movies of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, in which the actors played cool professors.

It goes without saying that the fans of Thalapathy Vijay will be disappointed as the actor’s upcoming film Master will not be released as per the plan owing to the current COVID-19 situation. Fans of Vijay have been expressing their disappointment on social media. In order to soothe the disappointment of the fans, here are two films of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – Dharmathin Thalaivan and Namavar, in which the lead actors played as college professors. In Master, Vijay will also be seen as a college professor.

Namavar – Starring Kamal Haasan and Gauthami in the lead roles narrated the story of a coll college professor, who would straighten up a messed up college and its aimless students. Directed by SK Sethumadhavan, the film had Karan as the main antagonist, who was a spoiled brat. Karan was the son of one of the chairpersons of the college and he would pollute other students with his laid back, rowdy attitude. Kamal Haasan, who was an ailing blood cancer patient, would go out of his way to inspire the students.

Karan, on the other hand, would keep dragging the students back to his trap by offering them free alcohol and drugs. Nagesh’s role as one of the students’ father is still being used as a reference to many Kollywood movie makers when it comes to the characterization of a ‘cool father’ figure. When his daughter commits suicide following a trap by Karan, Nagesh’s impeccable acting would make even a stone shed a tear. The film ends with Kamal Haasan turning all the students fully ambitious and leaving the college for his cancer treatment.

Dharmathin Thalaivan has Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Suhasini and Khushbu in the lead roles. Rajinikanth played dual roles – One as a soft-spoken college professor and the other as a rugged rowdy. The latter one appears after the death of the professor Rajinikanth. Prabhu played the role of Rajinikanth’s father, and he studied in the same college where his brother taught. Rajinikanth would inspire his students and make them ambitious. Other than his role as a strict professor, throughout his journey, he would make us laugh our hearts out with his rib-tickling jokes.

Before Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan starrer Master hits the big screens, watch the above movies to fulfill the movie buff in you.

Credits :Pinkvilla

