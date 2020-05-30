Pinkvilla Picks: Ponmagal Vandhal with its strong message against child sexual abuse is the need of the hour

Kollywood film Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika as the lead actor is a courtroom drama, which had loud messages against the sexual abuse of children.

Ponmagal Vandhal, directed by debutant JJ Fredrik, gives a strong message against the sexual abuse of children. The film, which has become the pioneer for direct release on OTT platforms, has an ensemble of cast list including Jyothika, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Prathap Pothen, K Bhagyaraj among the others. The courtroom drama starts on a subtle note with, in which Venba (Jyothika) is portrayed as a soft hearted woman, who is popular among children. In the initial scenes, she is shown as a happy woman who has her own secrets and dark places.

Moving forward, the film slowly travels to the main subject, where Venba takes up the issue of a forgotten case, in which several children were murdered mysteriously. While the film points out on the seriousness of raising sexual abuse cases against children, some aspects of the film makes us wonder if the creator took the issue seriously. For example, there’s a scene where Venba teaches children of her locality, the difference between a good touch and a bad touch. Just when we think that someone has finally said it openly, there comes an unnecessary ‘joke’, where a mother of one of the children asks Venba, what ‘nonsense’ was she teaching her child. The worst part is when Venba brushes it off and lets the mother mock her.

Though the film has many uneven tracks such as the usual wife jokes, mother-in-law jokes, on the whole, Ponmagal Vandhal make use aware of the sexual crimes against children. Many scenes in the film will have hard hitting messages and dialogues. Other than the main subject, the film has many other aspects too. Till the end, there will be twists and unexpected changes that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Watch Ponmagal Vandhal trailer here:

