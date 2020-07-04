Pinkvilla Picks: Realistic portrayal of Nipah virus and other reasons to not miss Aashiq Abu's film Virus

Now, if we watch the film all of us will be able to relate to it as it has the words that we have started using frequently like PPE kits, N95 masks, quarantine, lockdown and so on.

Last year this time, we might have not been able to relate with the Mollywood film Virus. The medical drama starring Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, Madonna Sebastian, Revathy and Rahman in key roles is about Kerala’s fight against the deadly Nipah Virus. Now, if we watch the film all of us will be able to relate to it as it has the words that we have started using frequently like PPE kits, N95 masks, quarantine, lockdown and so on.

In fact, these things have now become a part of our lifestyle and it’s all the new normal. Starting from the realistic portrayal of a tough fight that the state of Kerala had with containing the deadly Nipah virus to the nail-biting melodrama that is seen throughout the movie, this film is a must-watch and here are the reasons to not miss the film.

1. Realistic portrayal of the epidemic situation

Aashiq Abu's Virus is more than just a movie. It is like a tribute to all the heroes of Kerala, who fought against the deadly Nipah virus. After the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala, a series of deaths in the state’s Kozhikode and Malappuram districts happened in 2019. The situation threw the doctors and administrative officers of the state into a state of panic as they struggled to even identify and find a cure for the disease. One has to watch this movie and they will understand how deadly the situation was.

2. Brilliant acting of the cast members

The film has a power-packed cast members, and yet it was not about them but about the story and the virus. All of the actors have the potential to run the whole show on their own. But they all gave in the right contribution so that no one overshadowed anyone or the story. There are a few key roles in the film like Dr Abid (played by Sreenath Bhasi), Dr Annu (played by Parvathy), Kozhikode Collector Paul Abraham (played by Tovino Thomas), nurse Akhila (played by Rima Kallingal), Dr Suresh Rajan (played Kunchacko Boban) and Health Minister CK Prameela (played by Revathy). Even when all these who’s who of Mollywood cinema were present in the film, the film revolved around the Nipah virus and only that.

3. A convincing medical drama While some of you would have seen it from the close quarters, others would have learnt the Nipah virus story through media reports. But we do not really know the fight and the brave battle done by the authorities to contain the disease. Virus attempts to show exactly that. The film sets the pace brilliantly throughout the runtime. With the laudable script by Muhsin Parari, Sharfu and Suhas and Aashiq Abu’s direction, one can feel the tension building up scene by scene.

