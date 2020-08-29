  1. Home
Pinkvilla Picks: Reasons to not miss Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Driving License

The film revolves around a famous actor, who needs a driving license for professional reasons, and his petty fight with an MVI.
Mumbai
Pinkvilla Picks: Reasons to not miss Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Driving LicensePinkvilla Picks: Reasons to not miss Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Driving License
While the recent trend in movies shows a number of revenge dramas and two-protagonist stories, only a few have managed to excel in the same. Undoubtedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Driving License is a milestone for Indian cinema. The film is about a famous actor, who needs a driving license for professional reasons. What happens when he tries to get the same, and how even small acts is capable of touching a nerve will make one get glued to the screen. Here are the reasons to not miss the film.

1. Captivating story

One may wonder how is it possible to make a ‘milestone’ of a film with this simple storyline. The answer is yes. If the film is written by legends like Sachy and directed by perfectionist Lal Jr. In their hands, what we see is a captivating and an insightful narration of human nature. The film shows how pride and pettiness can be destructive to one’s own self and to the others.

2. Impeccable acting

The film has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the role of a star Hareendran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu is seen as the MVI, Kuruvilla J. Both are in the top of their games in the film. Other than the main cast, everyone has played their roles perfectly well and it will almost make us forget that we are only watching a film. Deepti Sati plays the role of Hareendran's wife, while Suresh Krishna is shown as a mediocre actor and Adhish Praveen will be seen as Kuruvilla's son.

3. Interactive screen play

While watching the film, we will think that we have cracked the story in every scene, but it will surprise us by taking an unexpected turn. This screenplay is one of the most cleverest pieces of Mollywood industry and the film is yet another feather in Mollywood’s cap.



