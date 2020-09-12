Pinkvilla Picks: Reasons to not miss Rajinikanth’s Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj

While his previous three films namely 2.0, Kaala and Kabali didn’t really meet with the expectations of Rajinikanth fans, Petta turned out to be a refreshing power-packed film.

Petta, starring Rajinikanth as the lead actor directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is one of the most loved films. It has Simran, Trisha Krishnan as the leading ladies, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi were the main antagonists. Sasikumar, Bobby Simha and Malavika Mohanan were seen playing the other key roles in the film. Petta is simply a reminder for all of the Kollywood fans that there’s no end to the superstardom for Rajinikanth, no matter how old he becomes.

While his previous three films namely 2.0, Kaala and Kabali didn’t really meet with the expectations of Rajinikanth fans, Petta turned out to be a refreshing power-packed film. Here are three reasons that one should not miss to watch the film.

1. A true tribute to Rajinikanth

Throughout the film, with Rajinikanth’s small gestures and dialogues, Karthik Subbaraj made it clear that the film is a tribute to Rajinikanth. The film begins with a disclaimer stating that he dedicates the film to Rajinikanth. He also credits him for being an inspiration to enter the entertainment industry. From the beginning to the end, fans of Rajinikanth will be grinning ear to ear as it will remind them of all the epic ‘superstar’ scenes.

2. Anirudh Ravichander’s fitting music

From the remix of Annamalai’s theme music to incorporating several superhit films of Rajinikanth, Anirudh Ravichander’s music will hardly keep one seated. You will find yourself tapping your feet to all the songs and background music of the film.

3. Rajinikanth’s characterization

The film has Rajinikanth playing the role of Kaali, a don turned college hostel warden. Like in all the other movies, Petta too has its hero standing up for the weak. He fights for true love and stands up against bullies. But he’s murderous too. Right from the beginning, he keeps telling us that he is a ‘Nallavanukku Nallavan’.

On the whole, Petta is a fitting tribute to Rajinikanth and a reminder to his die hard fans that there’s no end for Rajinikanth’s charisma, and he will be the forever superstar of Kollywood.

