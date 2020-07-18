  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pinkvilla Picks: Samantha Akkineni’s Oh Baby is a joyful drama that will make you realise age is just a number

Directed by Nandini Reddy and written by Lakshmi Bhupala, the film is all about the exploration of relationships in a festive-like setting.
2896 reads Mumbai
Pinkvilla Picks: Samantha Akkineni’s Oh Baby is a joyful drama that will make you realise age is just a numberPinkvilla Picks: Samantha Akkineni’s Oh Baby is a joyful drama that will make you realise age is just a number
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Oh! Baby is a remake of the Korean film Miss Granny, which made the movie buffs sit down and pay attention to Samantha Akkineni’s immense skill in acting. Directed by Nandini Reddy and written by Lakshmi Bhupala, the film is all about the exploration of relationships in a festive-like setting. Baby (Lakshmi) is a 70-year-old woman, who turns young by a quirk of fate and enjoys the life of a young girl to the fullest. She names herself Swati (Samantha), and does everything that she missed to do when she was actually young.

The film has some major fun elements and one has to stress that there are no condescending lines no matter what. Even when she mocks an older man for walking slowly, one will only enjoy it, and not curse her. The film is about an overbearing older woman, whose bitterness takes a turn as she magically turns into a young woman. But while enjoying all the goodness that comes with being young, she is still the old granny at heart. It would be unforgivable to reveal what all happens after she turns young and how she treats everyone around her. One has to enjoy the joyous ride by watching the film.

The supporting characters, which were played by veterans like Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad and Pragati are wonderful in the film. And then there are other actors Teja Sajja (Baby’s grandson) and Sunaina who plays as Rajendra Prasad’s daughter. These actors have played their parts so very well that one will actually forget how they are watching only a fictional drama. All these actors have breathed life into the roles they played.

The film has Urvashi in a brief role and she narrates how some children’s treatment to elders is unfair. In her limited screen time, senior actor Lakshmi proves that the role cannot be played by anyone but her.  On the whole, Oh! Baby is a fun melody to a narration of complexity in the lives of elders. More than a film, it’s also an acknowledgment of all the rough rides that they have taken during their young days and their old days. Watch the film to have a fulfilling fun time, and your perspective towards older people will totally change.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement