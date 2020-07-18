Pinkvilla Picks: Samantha Akkineni’s Oh Baby is a joyful drama that will make you realise age is just a number

Directed by Nandini Reddy and written by Lakshmi Bhupala, the film is all about the exploration of relationships in a festive-like setting.

Oh! Baby is a remake of the Korean film Miss Granny, which made the movie buffs sit down and pay attention to Samantha Akkineni’s immense skill in acting. Directed by Nandini Reddy and written by Lakshmi Bhupala, the film is all about the exploration of relationships in a festive-like setting. Baby (Lakshmi) is a 70-year-old woman, who turns young by a quirk of fate and enjoys the life of a young girl to the fullest. She names herself Swati (Samantha), and does everything that she missed to do when she was actually young.

The film has some major fun elements and one has to stress that there are no condescending lines no matter what. Even when she mocks an older man for walking slowly, one will only enjoy it, and not curse her. The film is about an overbearing older woman, whose bitterness takes a turn as she magically turns into a young woman. But while enjoying all the goodness that comes with being young, she is still the old granny at heart. It would be unforgivable to reveal what all happens after she turns young and how she treats everyone around her. One has to enjoy the joyous ride by watching the film.

The supporting characters, which were played by veterans like Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad and Pragati are wonderful in the film. And then there are other actors Teja Sajja (Baby’s grandson) and Sunaina who plays as Rajendra Prasad’s daughter. These actors have played their parts so very well that one will actually forget how they are watching only a fictional drama. All these actors have breathed life into the roles they played.

The film has Urvashi in a brief role and she narrates how some children’s treatment to elders is unfair. In her limited screen time, senior actor Lakshmi proves that the role cannot be played by anyone but her. On the whole, Oh! Baby is a fun melody to a narration of complexity in the lives of elders. More than a film, it’s also an acknowledgment of all the rough rides that they have taken during their young days and their old days. Watch the film to have a fulfilling fun time, and your perspective towards older people will totally change.

