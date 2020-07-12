Pinkvilla Picks: Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sammohanam is a treasure and a perfect date night watch

In our weekly edition of Pinkvilla Picks, we recommend Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sammohanam, which is the purest joy to watch for and a perfect date movie.

Well, there are a lot of reasons why you should watch Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari's Sammohanam and make the most of the quarantine period. But if you are looking to watch a perfect date movie with your partner, Sammohanam is the right pick. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film also features Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Pavithra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and Nandu in pivotal roles. The romantic film has music by Vivek Sagar and is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. In our weekly edition of Pinkvilla Picks, we recommend Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sammohanam, which is the purest joy and a perfect date movie.

Sudheer and Aditi's love story in the film will make you want to believe in miracles: Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of a movie star as Sameera in the film while Sudheer is seen as Vijay, an illustrator for children’s books. The film highlights the budding romance between the lead actors. Vivek Sagar’s soothing background score sets the right mood. However, there is something special about Sudheer and Aditi's sizzling chemistry and realistic emotions.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu's terrific performance: The freshness of a love story and their sizzling chemistry will melt your heart in the first half of the film itself. The best part of Sammohanam is the lead actors. They have totally immersed themselves in the roles they play with a lot of grace and perfection.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti's writing: Indraganti has penned a beautiful love story with a good dosage of humour. Known for making subtle films with humour-filled episodes, Sammohanam is another feather to his cap. Every frame has been neatly portrayed and showcases the importance of handling rejection with dignity. PG Vinda’s cinematography is on top of the game. There are a few drawbacks but it will draw away your attention to a lot of good reasons.

If you are looking for a well-made and classy romantic film, go for Sammohanam and if you have already watched it, do share your thoughts about it in the comment section below.

Sammohanam released in June 2018 and is loosely inspired by the British film Notting Hill, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, and My Week with Marilyn.

​

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×