Pinkvilla Picks: Vetri Maaran’s Asuran is a tight slap to casteism with Dhanush & Manju Warrier’s intense act

Like every week, we are back with our pick of movie from the South that one should not miss to watch.

Asuran, which means a demon in Tamil, is a story that narrates how casteism causes a deep impact on people. The film does proper justice to the Tamil novel Vekkai by Poomani, from which it has been adapted. The film also marked the reunion of superhit combo of director Vetri Maaran and Dhanush. It has Manju Warrier playing Dhanush’s fearless and badass wife and she owned the role like a boss. Asuran turned out to be yet another feather to Manju’s cap.

The film also shows the auteur in Vetri Maaran as his craft and storytelling has taken a different approach. It is marked by an outstanding performance of all cast members. Dhanush is seen in three different avatars in the film: An angry young man, a forgiving middle aged father and an aggressive uncontrollable man in his early 50s. Dhanush has made sure that the character development happened in a paced manner and we would find justice in his transitions.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Picks: Manju Warrier’s Prathi Poovankozhi is a must watch as it is every woman’s burning rage

While being the most violent film in the recent times, Asuran will make us clutch our fists tight with fear, anger and astonishment. We don’t know what magic spell did Vetri Maaran cast on the characters that the film’s story would be seen in the point of views of all the main characters. Starting from Dhanush’s younger son with revenge thrust to Manju Warrier’s greatest loss. GV Prakash Kumar’s music deserves a special mention as the music would take us through the film like a catamaran ride on a calm river.

The blood-soaked revenge drama is set in Tamil Nadu’s Kovilpatti in the 1980s. Sivasamy (played by Dhanush), is from a lower-caste family and he is a marginal farmer. He leads a peaceful life, along with his aggressive wife Pachaiyamma (Manju Warrier). They have three children and their sons - a 20-year-old Murugan (Teejay) and a 16-year-old Chidambaram (Ken) are rebels. Their peaceful and happy family life takes a toppy-turvy when a rich landlord, belonging to a caste Hindu family, Narasimhan (Aadukalam Naren) tries to acquire their farmland in order to build a cement factory.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Picks: Parvathy’s Uyare is a must watch film on acid attack for a dose of courage

Dhanush, who has learned in his young age about the value of a land and the importance of being an owner of a land, would not sell his land even after being offered more than its value. When Narasimhan and his family humiliates Dhanush and his family, his sons take things to their hands. His elder son takes the upper hand and he humiliates Narasimhan in every possible way. Triggered with this act of Murugan, Narasimhan would get Murugan killed in an ugliest manner. As the family tries to move on from this huge loss, Chidambaram would avenge his brother’s death and kill Narasimhan.

What follows, and how Dhanush saves his family from more danger is the film’s climax. Meanwhile, we are also shown how Dhanush's character was in his younger age. Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968, will be narrated as Sivasamy’s own encounter. The film ends on a brilliant note, with Dhanush telling his son the importance of being educated.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×