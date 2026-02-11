Pinkvilla Recommendation: 5 Malayalam Films on OTT that understand one-sided love?

Malayalam cinema not only makes films for committed couples and singles but also delivers well-crafted movies that celebrate one-sided love. If you’re wondering which love stories to watch, here’s a list of Malayalam films you can stream online.

5 Malayalam Films on OTT to understand one-sided love

1. Mayaanadhi (2017)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Leona Lishoy, Harish Uthaman, Ilavarasu, Jayakumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Darshana Rajendran

Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Leona Lishoy, Harish Uthaman, Ilavarasu, Jayakumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Darshana Rajendran Director: Aashiq Abu

Aashiq Abu Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Have you ever been in love with someone whom you just can’t let go of, even after years apart? To love someone without expecting anything in return? Then Mayaanadhi is definitely a movie you need to watch.

The film follows the story of John Mathew, aka Maathan, an orphan who works with a group of thugs and manages to escape before the police catch him. After fleeing, Maathan returns to Kochi, hoping to reunite with his former lover, Aparna aka Appu, an aspiring actress who still harbours feelings for him.

What follows is a melancholic tale of lost love and whether the two lonely souls can overcome their circumstances and reunite.

2. Premam (2015)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar

Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar Director: Alphonse Puthren

Alphonse Puthren Genre: Coming of Age Romantic Comedy Drama

Coming of Age Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

When talking about one-sided love stories, how can one leave out Premam, the film that cemented Nivin Pauly’s image as a beloved entertainer? The movie follows the story of George and his different phases of love at various stages of life.

While his first love during his school days is innocent and heartfelt, it never fully materialised. Years later, his love for his visiting professor, Malar, also turns into a one-sided tale after an accident leaves her with memory loss.

3. Thattathin Marayathu (2012)

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Isha Talwar, Aju Varghese, Sreenivasan, Manoj K. Jayan, Aparna Nair, Ahmed Sidhique, Bhagath Manuel, Deepak Parambol

Nivin Pauly, Isha Talwar, Aju Varghese, Sreenivasan, Manoj K. Jayan, Aparna Nair, Ahmed Sidhique, Bhagath Manuel, Deepak Parambol Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Musical Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

A classic from the 2010s in Malayalam cinema, Thattathin Marayathu beautifully captures the essence of one-sided love and expressing romance without expecting anything in return.

The film follows Vinod, a young man who recounts a love story that changed his life forever. In the city of Thalassery, he falls for Aisha after seeing her at his friend’s wedding. Despite differences in their backgrounds and circumstances, Vinod pursues her, hoping for a single chance at love.

4. Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Bala, Saikumar, Sashi Kumar, Lena, Sudheer Karamana, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Sudheesh

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, Bala, Saikumar, Sashi Kumar, Lena, Sudheer Karamana, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Sudheesh Director: RS Vimal

RS Vimal Genre: Biographical Romantic Drama

Biographical Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 46 minutes

2 hours and 46 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ennu Ninte Moideen is a romantic drama that celebrates the eternal love of two individuals who could never unite in real life. Within this tale lies the story of a man who loves deeply despite knowing he may never truly have that love returned.

Set between the 1960s and 1970s, the film follows Moideen and Kanchanamala, two people from different backgrounds who fall in love. Although they are deeply devoted to each other, family resistance prevents them from uniting, even as they refuse to let go.

Amid this story, Panakkaparambil Appu is also in love with Kanchanamala and longs to be with her. However, as her heart belongs to Moideen, the film becomes a story of not just one but multiple unfulfilled loves.

5. Thoovanathumbikal

Cast: Mohanlal, Sumalatha, Parvathy Jayaram, Ashokan, Babu Namboothiri, Sreenath, Sukumari, Jagathi Sreekumar

Mohanlal, Sumalatha, Parvathy Jayaram, Ashokan, Babu Namboothiri, Sreenath, Sukumari, Jagathi Sreekumar Director: P. Padmarajan

P. Padmarajan Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

2 hours and 31 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video India/JioHotstar

Thoovanathumbikal is a romantic drama that explores the life of Jayakrishnan, a man who leads two contrasting lifestyles. Though initially indifferent to love, he meets Clara, an adult industry worker, and spends a night with her. During their time together, they develop deep feelings for each other.

However, Clara leaves him, and Jayakrishnan continues to hold on to the hope of building a life with her. Whether his feelings are fulfilled forms the emotional core of the film.

These Malayalam films beautifully explore the theme of one-sided love, portraying its pain, longing, and emotional depth in different ways.

ALSO READ: 4 Tamil and Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu