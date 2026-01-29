Pinkvilla Recommendation: 5 Malayalam films on OTT to celebrate singles this Valentine’s Day 2026

Valentine’s Day has always been flooded with chocolates, gifts, special dates, and more. But what about single people, the ones who have no one or simply don’t want anyone? If you’re one of them, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of Malayalam movies on OTT that celebrate singlehood this Valentine’s Day.

5 Malayalam Movies on OTT to celebrate single life on Valentine’s Day

1. Mukundan Unni Associates

Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Sudhi Koppa, Tanvi Ram, Jagadish, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora

Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Sudhi Koppa, Tanvi Ram, Jagadish, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora Director: Abhinav Sunder Nayak

Abhinav Sunder Nayak Genre: Dark Crime Comedy

Dark Crime Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 8 minutes

2 hours and 8 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

If dark and twisted crime comedies are right up your alley, this 2022 film is a must-watch. Mukundan Unni Associates follows the life of the titular character, who is determined to climb the corporate hierarchy at his workplace as he grows older.

As greed consumes his conscience, Mukundan Unni devises a perfect plan to make quick money under the guise of legality, uncovering a major scam within the medical sector. What follows is the journey of a shrewd man who gradually turns into an evil genius, one you can’t help but root for.

2. Manjummel Boys

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian Director: Chidambaram

Chidambaram Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

If you’re more inclined toward survival thrillers, look no further than Manjummel Boys. The movie follows a group of friends from Kerala who, during a trip to Kodaikanal, face their greatest challenge when one of them gets trapped in a 900-foot-deep restricted crevice in the perilous Guna Caves (Devil’s Kitchen).

The movie explores how the group risks everything to rescue their friend, putting their bond and resilience to the ultimate test.

3. Malik

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans, Jalaja

Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans, Jalaja Director: Mahesh Narayanan

Mahesh Narayanan Genre: Epic Political Thriller

Epic Political Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 32 minutes

2 hours and 32 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Anchored by a powerful performance from Fahadh Faasil, Malik is a gripping political thriller worth your time. The film follows Ahammadali Sulaiman, the godfather of Ramadapally, who is arrested by the police while on his way to a pilgrimage.

As he is imprisoned, the narrative unfolds through various time periods, exploring his past, his rise as the protector of Ramadapally’s people, and his fight for survival against systemic oppression.

4. Charlie

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Gopinath, Nedumudi Venu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalpana, Soubin Shahir, Neeraj Madhav, P. Balachandran, Tovino Thomas (cameo)

Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Gopinath, Nedumudi Venu, Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalpana, Soubin Shahir, Neeraj Madhav, P. Balachandran, Tovino Thomas (cameo) Director: Martin Prakkat

Martin Prakkat Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 15 minutes

2 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Ever wondered how a man might live, unbound by societal labels and stereotypes? If that thought resonates with you, Charlie is a film that satisfies that curiosity.

The story follows Tessa, a young woman navigating personal struggles rooted in parental expectations. When she moves into a new house, she stumbles upon remnants left behind by a mysterious man who once lived there.

Her attempt to uncover his life and the impact he had on others forms the heart of the narrative, taking her on an adventurous and philosophical journey through life.

5. Godha

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Wamiqa Gabbi, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Peradi, Mamukoya, Sreejith Ravi, Bijukuttan

Tovino Thomas, Wamiqa Gabbi, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Peradi, Mamukoya, Sreejith Ravi, Bijukuttan Director: Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph Genre: Sports Comedy Drama

Sports Comedy Drama Runtime: 2

2 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

A feel-good film always makes for the perfect companion on a self-love day, and Godha fits the bill perfectly.

The flick follows Aanjaneya Das, the son of a wrestling coach who once left the ring due to his father’s overbearing obsession with the sport. Hoping to escape his father’s influence, Das moves to Punjab, where he meets Adithi Singh, a wrestling aspirant whose dreams are dismissed by her brother.

After an altercation with her police officer brother, Das and Adithi travel to his home in Kerala, where his father reluctantly takes her on as an apprentice. What follows is a humorous and heartwarming tale of passion, perseverance, and self-discovery.

These films make for an excellent movie marathon this Valentine’s Day, especially if you’re planning to celebrate yourself.

ALSO READ: Soundarya confirms Rajinikanth has wrapped up writing for Padayappa 2: ‘It is absolutely brilliant but we…’