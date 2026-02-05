Pinkvilla Recommendation: 5 Malayalam guilty pleasure romantic films to watch on OTT ahead of Valentine's Day 2026

As Valentine’s Day approaches, many people often tune in to movies that are popular within the romantic genre. However, several underrated films have also turned into guilty pleasures for many viewers.

Keeping this in mind, here are some Malayalam guilty pleasure romantic movies to watch on OTT ahead of Valentine’s Day.

5 Malayalam Gulity Pleasure Romantic Films on OTT

1. Pattam Pole (2013)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Malavika Mohanan, Archana Kavi, Anoop Menon, Lalu Alex, Jayaprakash, Seetha, Leema Babu, Shraddha Gokul, Nandu, Ilavarasu

Dulquer Salmaan, Malavika Mohanan, Archana Kavi, Anoop Menon, Lalu Alex, Jayaprakash, Seetha, Leema Babu, Shraddha Gokul, Nandu, Ilavarasu Director: Alagappan N

Alagappan N Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Where to watch: YouTube

Pattam Pole is a romantic comedy drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Malavika Mohanan in her Malayalam debut. The film follows the story of Karthikeyan and Riya, a couple from different backgrounds who fall in love and elope from their homes.

However, once they begin living together, the couple realizes that their romance cannot sustain their lifestyle, leading to frequent arguments and eventually forcing them to return to their respective homes. While both convince themselves that they have moved on, Karthik and Riya continue to struggle with their unresolved feelings. The film focuses on whether they reunite or move on from each other.

2. Chocolate (2007)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Roma Asrani, Samvrutha Sunil, Remya Nambeesan, Salim Kumar, Saiju Kurup, Lalu Alex, Rajan P. Dev

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Roma Asrani, Samvrutha Sunil, Remya Nambeesan, Salim Kumar, Saiju Kurup, Lalu Alex, Rajan P. Dev Director: Shafi

Shafi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Where to watch: Eros Now/SunNXT

Chocolate follows the story of Shyam Balagopal, an irresponsible and hot-headed young man who is frequently dismissed from college. As his mother, a professor at a women’s college, grows fed up with his antics, she arranges for him to be admitted to the institution under a policy that allows a reserved seat for a male student.

At the college, he crosses paths with Ann Mathew, an equally hot-headed student who is known as a bully. As the two constantly lock horns, the film charts their transition from enemies to lovers, even as their arrogance prevents them from being honest about their feelings.

3. Rockstar (2015)

Cast: Siddharth Menon, Eva Pavithran, Anumol, Poornima, Prakash Bare, Krishnachandran, M. Jayachandran, Mallika Sukumaran

Siddharth Menon, Eva Pavithran, Anumol, Poornima, Prakash Bare, Krishnachandran, M. Jayachandran, Mallika Sukumaran Director: VK Prakash

VK Prakash Genre: Musical Romantic Comedy

Musical Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 3 minutes

2 hours and 3 minutes Where to watch: Saina Play

Rockstar is a musical romantic comedy that explores the story of Ananth, a music enthusiast, and Athira, a fashion stylist. Coming from contrasting backgrounds, the two share vastly different attitudes and perspectives on life.

As their worlds collide, the film narrates a tale of romance and comedy, focusing on how they grow closer despite their differences.

4. Artist (2013)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Ann Augustine, Sreeram Ramachandran, Sidhartha Siva, Krishnachandran, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Srinda

Fahadh Faasil, Ann Augustine, Sreeram Ramachandran, Sidhartha Siva, Krishnachandran, Vanitha Krishnachandran, Srinda Director: Shyamaprasad

Shyamaprasad Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 47 minutes

1 hour and 47 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Artist explores the lives of two fine arts students, Michael, an eccentric artistic genius, and Gayatri, who hails from a conservative family. After the two fall in love, Gayatri begins living with Michael despite her family’s disapproval.

However, their life together soon turns difficult as Michael’s self-centred and arrogant nature pushes Gayatri into isolation. With no financial support, she begins working to sustain them both while searching for the passion that once united them. As Michael gradually loses his eyesight, Gayatri continues to support him and his dream of becoming a successful artist. The film examines how their relationship evolves and questions whether enduring such a toxic bond is worth it.

5. Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)

Cast: Tovino Thomas, India Jarvis, Joju George, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Mamitha Baiju, Parvathi T, Pauly Valsan

Tovino Thomas, India Jarvis, Joju George, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Mamitha Baiju, Parvathi T, Pauly Valsan Director: Jeo Baby

Jeo Baby Genre: Romantic Comedy Road Drama

Romantic Comedy Road Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 9 minutes

2 hours and 9 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Kilometers and Kilometers is a romantic comedy road drama helmed by Kaathal - The Core director Jeo Baby. The film narrates the story of Josemon, a handyman from a village who struggles to support his mother and sister.

While searching for ways to provide for his family, Josemon lands an opportunity to take an American woman, Cathy, on a road trip across India. The film explores how the two embark on a transformative journey together and gradually develop feelings for each other.

All the films mentioned above are among the Malayalam guilty pleasure romances that may not appeal to everyone, but can still offer a refreshing viewing experience for many.

