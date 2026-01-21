Pinkvilla Recommendation: 5 Malayalam war drama films on OTT you need to watch before Republic Day 2026

The feeling of patriotism is often celebrated with great fervour on Republic Day, irrespective of class or community. As we inch closer to this year’s celebrations, here are some Malayalam war drama films you need to watch.

5 Malayalam War Drama Films to Watch on OTT

1. Keerthi Chakra (2006)

Cast: Mohanlal, Jiiva, Biju Menon, Gopika, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Nawab Shah, Shweta Menon

Mohanlal, Jiiva, Biju Menon, Gopika, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Nawab Shah, Shweta Menon Director: Major Ravi

Major Ravi Genre: War Action Drama

War Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

A fan favourite among Malayalam cinema audiences, Keerthi Chakra stars Mohanlal and Jiiva. Directed by Major Ravi, the film follows Major Mahadevan, an Indian Army officer deputed to lead an elite group of National Security Guards (NSG) against terrorist activities.

The movie marked Jiiva’s debut in Malayalam cinema and is based on true events that took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

2. Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009)

Cast: Mammootty, R. Sarathkumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Suresh Krishna, Suman, Kanika Subramaniam, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Jagathy Sreekumar, Thilakan

Mammootty, R. Sarathkumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Suresh Krishna, Suman, Kanika Subramaniam, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Jagathy Sreekumar, Thilakan Director: Hariharan

Hariharan Genre: Epic Period War Drama

Epic Period War Drama Runtime: 3 hours and 15 minutes

3 hours and 15 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Another valiant tale of resistance from Kerala is depicted in the Mammootty-starrer epic drama Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja. The film centres on the legendary 18th-century king Pazhassi Raja, who led fierce guerrilla warfare against the exploitative British East India Company in Wayanad.

The story explores how the king successfully united tribal forces to resist heavy taxation and oppression, despite facing betrayal from his own kin, in order to protect his people and land.

3. 1921 (1988)

Cast: Mammootty, Madhu, Suresh Gopi, TG Ravi, Seema, Urvashi, MG Soman, Mukesh, Ratheesh Rajagopal, Bahadoor

Mammootty, Madhu, Suresh Gopi, TG Ravi, Seema, Urvashi, MG Soman, Mukesh, Ratheesh Rajagopal, Bahadoor Director: IV Sasi

IV Sasi Genre: War

War Runtime: 2 hours and 46 minutes

2 hours and 46 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

1921 depicts the Malabar Rebellion that took place in Kerala in 1921, focusing on the struggle between the Mappila Muslims and British authorities. Driven by agrarian issues and landlord oppression, the film follows Khader and Unni Krishnan as they unite under nationalist leader Variyankunnath Kunjahammad Haji to fight colonial rule.

Often underrated by audiences, the film features a powerful performance by Mammootty.

4. Padayottam (1982)

Cast: Prem Nazir, Madhu, Lakshmi, Shankar, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mammootty, Mohanlal

Prem Nazir, Madhu, Lakshmi, Shankar, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mammootty, Mohanlal Director: Jijo Punnoose

Jijo Punnoose Genre: Epic Period War Drama

Epic Period War Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

2 hours and 11 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Based on Alexandre Dumas’ 1844 French novel The Count of Monte Cristo, Padayottam is an adaptation that shifts the narrative to a kingdom in northern Kerala.

The story chronicles Prince Udayan of Kolathiri, who is betrayed by his cousin Devan and court nobles, framed for treason, and left to die.

Years later, disillusioned by the betrayal of his own people, Udayan returns as a mysterious figure to exact revenge on those who conspired against him and to reclaim his throne. Notably, the film was the first Indian movie to be shot in the 70mm format.

The movie also features Mammootty as one of the antagonists, with Mohanlal portraying his son.

5. Urumi (2011)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Prabhu Deva, Genelia Deshmukh, Nithya Menen, Vidya Balan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Alex O'Nell, Sasi Kallinga

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Prabhu Deva, Genelia Deshmukh, Nithya Menen, Vidya Balan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Alex O'Nell, Sasi Kallinga Director: Santosh Sivan

Santosh Sivan Genre: Epic Historical War Drama

Epic Historical War Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

2 hours and 29 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

With top-notch visuals, impeccable storytelling, and hard-hitting dialogues, Urumi is a must-watch for fans of historical epics. Set in the 16th century, the film follows Kerala warrior Chirakkal Kelu Nayanar, who embarks on an epic quest to avenge his family’s death at the hands of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama.

Aided by his friend Vavvali and the warrior princess Ayesha, he faces the ordeals posed by the Portuguese invaders, setting the stage for a tale that goes beyond valour and war.

These films represent just a few of the many compelling stories from Malayalam cinema that celebrate courage, identity, and the spirit of resistance.

