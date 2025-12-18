Pinkvilla Recommendations: 5 must-watch South films on OTT for a cozy Christmas 2025

South Indian films are popularly known for their larger-than-life characters and intense action sequences. However, several ventures tend to stay in your heart long after the credits roll, thanks to their simplicity and heartwarming moments. Here’s a list of South Indian movies you should check out on OTT this Christmas season for that festive, cozy feeling.

5 South Films to Watch on OTT this Christmas

1. North 24 Kaatham

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Swathi Reddy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sadiq

Fahadh Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Swathi Reddy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sadiq Director: Anil Radhakrishnan Menon

Anil Radhakrishnan Menon Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

Among Fahadh Faasil’s films, Kumbalangi Nights and Aavesham often take the spotlight, overshadowing some truly heartfelt ventures he has been part of. One such film is the 2013 adventure drama North 24 Kaatham.

The movie follows the story of Harikrishnan, a geeky IT professional from Kochi who lives with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), often leading to odd mannerisms. Due to his self-righteous behavior, his office forces him to present a webinar in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, his routine life takes a turn when he gets stranded due to a strike, leading him to form friendships with Gopalan and Narayani, also known as Nani. What follows is a heartwarming tale of camaraderie and self-discovery amid the chaos of the world.

2. Rhythm

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Meena, Jyotika, Ramesh Arvind, Lakshmi, Mohan Raman, Nagesh

Arjun Sarja, Meena, Jyotika, Ramesh Arvind, Lakshmi, Mohan Raman, Nagesh Director: Vasanth

Vasanth Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Musical Romantic Drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

While the 1990s and early 2000s largely established Arjun Sarja as an action hero, one film that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of hopeless romantics is the 2000 hit Rhythm.

The movie follows two lonely, widowed individuals, Karthikeyan and Chitra, who meet by chance in Mumbai and bond over shared grief and loss. As they slowly begin to find love again, they discover that their lives are unexpectedly linked by a tragic event from the past, all while navigating family expectations and the hope of a new beginning.

3. Pelli Choopulu

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhay Bethiganti, Nandu, Anish Kuruvilla

Vijay Deverakonda, Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhay Bethiganti, Nandu, Anish Kuruvilla Director: Tharun Bhascker

Tharun Bhascker Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: SunNXT

Before portraying angry and gritty characters, Vijay Deverakonda truly shone as a lead actor in the simple yet touching romantic tale Pelli Choopulu.

The film narrates the story of Prashanth, a lazy but talented aspiring chef, and Chitra, an ambitious woman who dreams of moving to Australia. They meet at a pelli choopulu (matchmaking meeting) and, after being accidentally locked in a room together, bond over shared dreams and frustrations with family pressure. Eventually, they team up to start a food truck, embarking on a journey of self-discovery, growth, and romance.

4. Sachein

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, Raghuvaran, Thalaivasal Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam, Raghuvaran, Thalaivasal Vijay Director: John Mahendran

John Mahendran Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: JioHotstar

Often described as the last complete romantic comedy by Thalapathy Vijay, Sachein may have been underappreciated at the time of its release, but it remains a fun and simple tale of love.

The film follows Sachein, a carefree and down-to-earth college student who falls in love at first sight with Shalini, a practical and popular girl with many admirers. Despite their frequent clashes, Sachein is determined to win her over and adopts a unique approach to woo her, leading to time spent together and the gradual development of mutual feelings.

Whether Shalini ultimately reciprocates his love forms the crux of the story.

5. 1983

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Anoop Menon, Nikki Galrani, Joy Mathew, Srinda Arhaan, Jacob Gregory, Saiju Kurup

Nivin Pauly, Anoop Menon, Nikki Galrani, Joy Mathew, Srinda Arhaan, Jacob Gregory, Saiju Kurup Director: Abrid Shine

Abrid Shine Genre: Coming-of-Age Sports Drama

Coming-of-Age Sports Drama Where to watch: SunNXT

1983 is a Malayalam film that often gets overlooked as just another sports drama, but it offers much more, delivering a sense of emotional satisfaction that modern films rarely achieve, even in Mollywood.

The movie follows Rameshan, a cricket-obsessed man from a Kerala village whose childhood passion, sparked by India’s 1983 World Cup win, clashes with his father’s desire for him to pursue engineering. This conflict leads to academic failures, lost love, and a modest life.

The film beautifully charts his journey through life, contrasting unfulfilled dreams with India’s cricketing disappointments, and ultimately finds meaning when Rameshan trains his son to achieve the dreams he could not fulfill.

The above-mentioned films are just a few cinematic gems that make for a perfect Christmas watch on OTT. Hopefully, at least one of them stays with you long after viewing and leaves you with a sense of joy.

