Pinkvilla Recommendations: 5 must-watch South films on OTT to start 2026 with a bang: Salaar to KGF franchise

South Indian films are never short of entertainment and often provide the perfect dose for audiences to start any day with a bang. If you’re looking to begin the year with freshness and energy, here’s a list of South Indian movies you should watch on New Year’s Day.

5 must-watch South films to start 2026 with a bang

1. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao Director: Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel Genre: Epic Action Thriller

Epic Action Thriller Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 55 minutes

2 hours and 55 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar, Netflix (Hindi)

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, was released in theaters in 2023. As audiences continue to wait for its sequel even in 2026, the film remains a perfect dose of entertainment.

The movie follows the tale of two friends, Deva, an exiled prince, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar, who once saved Deva’s life. When a coup d’état is planned by Varadha’s father’s ministers and relatives, he is forced to call upon his most trusted ally to defend both himself and Khansaar, leading to an action-packed narrative.

2. Thallumaala

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan

Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan Director: Khalid Rahman

Khalid Rahman Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Thallumaala, starring Tovino Thomas, is ideal for anyone seeking an enthralling series of fights set to energetic music. As the title suggests, the film is built around a chain of quarrels, narrated in a non-linear format.

The movie follows the story of Wazim, a popular influencer, and his group of friends. As he deals with the breakup of his love interest, Fathima Beevi, the narrative jumps back and forth across timelines, exploring what went wrong and where he ultimately ends up, largely due to his impulsive and aggressive nature.

3. Theri

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Mahendran

Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Mahendran Director: Atlee

Atlee Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT, Amazon Prime Video (Telugu)

While Mersal may be the most popular collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee, their first film together still serves as a perfect watch to kick off 2026.

The action drama follows the story of Joseph Kuruvila, a single father and bakery owner who lives with his daughter. After a minor altercation with a local gang puts his daughter’s life in danger, Joseph is forced to reveal his true identity as IPS officer Vijay Kumar, who was presumed dead.

The entire film is an engaging and action-packed venture filled with several whistle-worthy moments.

4. KGF: Chapter 1 & Chapter 2

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramachandra Raju, Vasishta N. Simha, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramachandra Raju, Vasishta N. Simha, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj Director: Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes (Chapter 1), 2 hours and 48 minutes (Chapter 2)

2 hours and 35 minutes (Chapter 1), 2 hours and 48 minutes (Chapter 2) Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

If larger-than-life, massy characters are what you’re looking for, nothing beats KGF, starring Yash. The duology packs everything needed to fill the day with adrenaline and goosebumps.

The films follow the journey of Rocky, an orphan who promises his dying mother that he will conquer the world and live a life meant for the rich. Both chapters trace his rise from a mercenary to the kingpin of a gold empire, becoming one of the most feared men in history.

5. Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Cast: Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Ranjith, Anil Nedumangad, Anu Mohan, Sabumon Abdusamad

Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Ranjith, Anil Nedumangad, Anu Mohan, Sabumon Abdusamad Director: Sachy

Sachy Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 57 minutes

2 hours and 57 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If an intriguing and intense action thriller is your cup of tea, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a must-watch on OTT. The film tells the story of two men, Ayyappan Nair, a police officer, and Havildar Koshy Kurien, whose clash begins after Koshy is arrested for possessing liquor in a dry region.

Following his arrest, Koshy vows revenge and carefully plots against the officer, eventually dragging Ayyappan into a prolonged ego battle. The escalating conflict between the two men leads to a gripping showdown, with every moment building toward a fierce test of dominance.

The films listed above are just a few of the many South Indian movies you can enjoy at your convenience, helping you kick-start the new year with high-octane entertainment.

