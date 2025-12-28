Pinkvilla Recommendations: 5 must-watch South films on OTT to start 2026 with a bang: Salaar to KGF franchise
Are you looking to start 2026 with a banger movie? Here’s a list of South Indian films on OTT that you definitely shouldn’t miss.
South Indian films are never short of entertainment and often provide the perfect dose for audiences to start any day with a bang. If you’re looking to begin the year with freshness and energy, here’s a list of South Indian movies you should watch on New Year’s Day.
5 must-watch South films to start 2026 with a bang
1. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire
- Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao
- Director: Prashanth Neel
- Genre: Epic Action Thriller
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 55 minutes
- Where to watch: JioHotstar, Netflix (Hindi)
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, was released in theaters in 2023. As audiences continue to wait for its sequel even in 2026, the film remains a perfect dose of entertainment.
The movie follows the tale of two friends, Deva, an exiled prince, and Varadha, the current prince of Khansaar, who once saved Deva’s life. When a coup d’état is planned by Varadha’s father’s ministers and relatives, he is forced to call upon his most trusted ally to defend both himself and Khansaar, leading to an action-packed narrative.
2. Thallumaala
- Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan
- Director: Khalid Rahman
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Thallumaala, starring Tovino Thomas, is ideal for anyone seeking an enthralling series of fights set to energetic music. As the title suggests, the film is built around a chain of quarrels, narrated in a non-linear format.
The movie follows the story of Wazim, a popular influencer, and his group of friends. As he deals with the breakup of his love interest, Fathima Beevi, the narrative jumps back and forth across timelines, exploring what went wrong and where he ultimately ends up, largely due to his impulsive and aggressive nature.
3. Theri
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Mahendran
- Director: Atlee
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT, Amazon Prime Video (Telugu)
While Mersal may be the most popular collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee, their first film together still serves as a perfect watch to kick off 2026.
The action drama follows the story of Joseph Kuruvila, a single father and bakery owner who lives with his daughter. After a minor altercation with a local gang puts his daughter’s life in danger, Joseph is forced to reveal his true identity as IPS officer Vijay Kumar, who was presumed dead.
The entire film is an engaging and action-packed venture filled with several whistle-worthy moments.
4. KGF: Chapter 1 & Chapter 2
- Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramachandra Raju, Vasishta N. Simha, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj
- Director: Prashanth Neel
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes (Chapter 1), 2 hours and 48 minutes (Chapter 2)
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar
If larger-than-life, massy characters are what you’re looking for, nothing beats KGF, starring Yash. The duology packs everything needed to fill the day with adrenaline and goosebumps.
The films follow the journey of Rocky, an orphan who promises his dying mother that he will conquer the world and live a life meant for the rich. Both chapters trace his rise from a mercenary to the kingpin of a gold empire, becoming one of the most feared men in history.
5. Ayyappanum Koshiyum
- Cast: Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Ranjith, Anil Nedumangad, Anu Mohan, Sabumon Abdusamad
- Director: Sachy
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: 2 hours and 57 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
If an intriguing and intense action thriller is your cup of tea, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a must-watch on OTT. The film tells the story of two men, Ayyappan Nair, a police officer, and Havildar Koshy Kurien, whose clash begins after Koshy is arrested for possessing liquor in a dry region.
Following his arrest, Koshy vows revenge and carefully plots against the officer, eventually dragging Ayyappan into a prolonged ego battle. The escalating conflict between the two men leads to a gripping showdown, with every moment building toward a fierce test of dominance.
The films listed above are just a few of the many South Indian movies you can enjoy at your convenience, helping you kick-start the new year with high-octane entertainment.
