Pinkvilla Recommendations: 7 less-explored Rajinikanth movies to watch on OTT for his 75th birthday

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday on December 12, 2025. As his iconic blockbuster Padayappa re-releases in theatres, here are some lesser-explored gems from the actor's filmography that you need to check out on OTT.

1. Thillu Mullu (1981)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Thengai Srinivasan, Nagesh, Poornam Viswanathan, Sowcar Janaki, Madhavi

Rajinikanth, Thengai Srinivasan, Nagesh, Poornam Viswanathan, Sowcar Janaki, Madhavi Director: K Balachander

K Balachander Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute

2 hours and 1 minute Where to watch: YouTube

Thillu Mullu follows Chandran, a playful youngster searching for a job. He learns that the owner of a mineral water company, Mr. Sriramachandramurthy, is very traditional and dislikes modern fashion, sports, and men without moustaches. To secure the marketing job, Chandran transforms himself into a simple, serious, devout man who follows traditional values.

When his boss spots him having fun at a football match, a desperate Chandran concocts a story about having a morally loose twin brother. How he manages to juggle these identities, and how it affects his personal life is explored in the movie.

Although the film is an official remake of the 1979 Hindi classic Gol Maal, Rajinikanth's light-hearted and humorous performance makes it an unforgettable watch.

2. Ninaithale Inikkum (1979)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jaya Prada, Geetha

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jaya Prada, Geetha Director: K Balachander

K Balachander Genre: Romantic Musical Drama

Romantic Musical Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Where to watch: YouTube

Ninaithale Inikkum chronicles the stories of Chandru and Deepak as they tour Singapore with a musical troupe. Chandru falls in love with Sona, a young singer who is terminally ill.

Meanwhile, Deepak becomes enamoured with an anonymous fan who sends him love tapes, making him fall in love without ever seeing her face. The film explores how their lives change as they search for romance.

With Haasan playing Chandru, Rajinikanth appears as co-lead Deepak, one of the few films in which the two legends shared the screen.

3. Sri Raghavendrar (1985)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Lakshmi, Vishnuvardhan, Sathyaraj, Mohan, Ambika, Somayajulu

Rajinikanth, Lakshmi, Vishnuvardhan, Sathyaraj, Mohan, Ambika, Somayajulu Director: SP Muthuraman

SP Muthuraman Genre: Historical Spiritual Drama

Historical Spiritual Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Unlike his commercial ventures, Sri Raghavendrar showcases Rajinikanth's range as he portrays Raghavendra Tirtha, a revered theologian and saint.

The film traces the saint's journey from birth to death, exploring his philosophy and values. Although it was a box-office failure, it remains memorable among fans for Rajinikanth's unique and soulful performance.

4. Kaala (2018)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, Manikandan

Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, Manikandan Director: Pa. Ranjith

Pa. Ranjith Genre: Social Action Drama

Social Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes

2 hours and 42 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/JioHotstar

Kaala is a social action drama that remains lesser explored despite being released fairly recently. The film follows Karikaalan, the leader of Mumbai's Dharavi slum, who protects his Tamil community from a corrupt, land-grabbing politician, Hari Dhadha.

As the fight concerns land, justice, and identity, Kaala must use all his strength to safeguard his people. The film stands out as one of Rajinikanth's most socially impactful ventures.

5. Thee (1981)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Suman, Sowcar Janaki, Sripriya, Shoba, Major Sundarrajan, Thengai Srinivasan

Rajinikanth, Suman, Sowcar Janaki, Sripriya, Shoba, Major Sundarrajan, Thengai Srinivasan Director: R. Krishnamoorthy

R. Krishnamoorthy Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Where to watch: YouTube

If you think Rajinikanth first played a labourer in Coolie, you probably haven't watched the iconic action film Thee. A remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor classic Deewar, written by Salim-Javed, the film follows two brothers from a poor family whose father is wrongfully framed as a thief.

The elder brother, Raja, becomes a powerful smuggler to support the family, while the younger, Ravi, grows up to become an honest police officer-setting them on a collision course. Ravi's pursuit of justice against his own brother forms the emotional core of the movie.

6. 16 Vayathinile (1977)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Gandhimathi, Sathyajith

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Gandhimathi, Sathyajith Director: Bharathirajaa

Bharathirajaa Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Seeing a superstar embrace an iconic villainous role is always compelling, and 16 Vayathinile offers just that. Starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Sridevi, the story follows Mayil, a 16-year-old village girl navigating love, exploitation, and the harsh realities of rural life.

She is pursued by a local ruffian, while her disabled cousin is secretly in love with her. However, Mayil herself is drawn to a doctor. The film unfolds into a tragic yet realistic tale highlighting female vulnerability.

7. Annamalai (1992)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Khushbu Sundar, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi

Rajinikanth, Khushbu Sundar, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi Director: Suresh Krissna

Suresh Krissna Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes

2 hours and 44 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Annamalai tells the story of a strong friendship between a poor milkman, Annamalai, and his wealthy best friend, Ashok. Their bond is shattered due to class differences instigated by Ashok's father, leading Annamalai to lose everything and sparking a feud.

Determined to reclaim his honour, he rises from poverty to become a successful businessman, teaching a powerful lesson about greed, friendship, and resilience.

Among Rajinikanth's extensive filmography, these are just a few iconic gems that continue to celebrate both the actor and the superstar.

Happy 75th, Thalaivaa!

