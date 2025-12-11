Pinkvilla Recommendations: 7 less-explored Rajinikanth movies to watch on OTT for his 75th birthday
Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday on December 12, 2025. As his iconic blockbuster Padayappa re-releases in theatres, here are some lesser-explored gems from the actor's filmography that you need to check out on OTT.
1. Thillu Mullu (1981)
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Thengai Srinivasan, Nagesh, Poornam Viswanathan, Sowcar Janaki, Madhavi
- Director: K Balachander
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 1 minute
- Where to watch: YouTube
Thillu Mullu follows Chandran, a playful youngster searching for a job. He learns that the owner of a mineral water company, Mr. Sriramachandramurthy, is very traditional and dislikes modern fashion, sports, and men without moustaches. To secure the marketing job, Chandran transforms himself into a simple, serious, devout man who follows traditional values.
When his boss spots him having fun at a football match, a desperate Chandran concocts a story about having a morally loose twin brother. How he manages to juggle these identities, and how it affects his personal life is explored in the movie.
Although the film is an official remake of the 1979 Hindi classic Gol Maal, Rajinikanth's light-hearted and humorous performance makes it an unforgettable watch.
2. Ninaithale Inikkum (1979)
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jaya Prada, Geetha
- Director: K Balachander
- Genre: Romantic Musical Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes
- Where to watch: YouTube
Ninaithale Inikkum chronicles the stories of Chandru and Deepak as they tour Singapore with a musical troupe. Chandru falls in love with Sona, a young singer who is terminally ill.
Meanwhile, Deepak becomes enamoured with an anonymous fan who sends him love tapes, making him fall in love without ever seeing her face. The film explores how their lives change as they search for romance.
With Haasan playing Chandru, Rajinikanth appears as co-lead Deepak, one of the few films in which the two legends shared the screen.
3. Sri Raghavendrar (1985)
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Lakshmi, Vishnuvardhan, Sathyaraj, Mohan, Ambika, Somayajulu
- Director: SP Muthuraman
- Genre: Historical Spiritual Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Unlike his commercial ventures, Sri Raghavendrar showcases Rajinikanth's range as he portrays Raghavendra Tirtha, a revered theologian and saint.
The film traces the saint's journey from birth to death, exploring his philosophy and values. Although it was a box-office failure, it remains memorable among fans for Rajinikanth's unique and soulful performance.
4. Kaala (2018)
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, Manikandan
- Director: Pa. Ranjith
- Genre: Social Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 42 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/JioHotstar
Kaala is a social action drama that remains lesser explored despite being released fairly recently. The film follows Karikaalan, the leader of Mumbai's Dharavi slum, who protects his Tamil community from a corrupt, land-grabbing politician, Hari Dhadha.
As the fight concerns land, justice, and identity, Kaala must use all his strength to safeguard his people. The film stands out as one of Rajinikanth's most socially impactful ventures.
5. Thee (1981)
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Suman, Sowcar Janaki, Sripriya, Shoba, Major Sundarrajan, Thengai Srinivasan
- Director: R. Krishnamoorthy
- Genre: Action Crime Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes
- Where to watch: YouTube
If you think Rajinikanth first played a labourer in Coolie, you probably haven't watched the iconic action film Thee. A remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor classic Deewar, written by Salim-Javed, the film follows two brothers from a poor family whose father is wrongfully framed as a thief.
The elder brother, Raja, becomes a powerful smuggler to support the family, while the younger, Ravi, grows up to become an honest police officer-setting them on a collision course. Ravi's pursuit of justice against his own brother forms the emotional core of the movie.
6. 16 Vayathinile (1977)
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Gandhimathi, Sathyajith
- Director: Bharathirajaa
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Seeing a superstar embrace an iconic villainous role is always compelling, and 16 Vayathinile offers just that. Starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Sridevi, the story follows Mayil, a 16-year-old village girl navigating love, exploitation, and the harsh realities of rural life.
She is pursued by a local ruffian, while her disabled cousin is secretly in love with her. However, Mayil herself is drawn to a doctor. The film unfolds into a tragic yet realistic tale highlighting female vulnerability.
7. Annamalai (1992)
- Cast: Rajinikanth, Khushbu Sundar, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi
- Director: Suresh Krissna
- Genre: Action Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Annamalai tells the story of a strong friendship between a poor milkman, Annamalai, and his wealthy best friend, Ashok. Their bond is shattered due to class differences instigated by Ashok's father, leading Annamalai to lose everything and sparking a feud.
Determined to reclaim his honour, he rises from poverty to become a successful businessman, teaching a powerful lesson about greed, friendship, and resilience.
Among Rajinikanth's extensive filmography, these are just a few iconic gems that continue to celebrate both the actor and the superstar.
Happy 75th, Thalaivaa!
