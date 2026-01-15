Pinkvilla Recommendations: 7 must-watch Suriya films on OTT ahead of Karuppu's release

Suriya’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next film, Karuppu, directed by RJB (RJ Balaji). While more details about the fantasy action entertainer are yet to be confirmed, now feels like a perfect time to revisit some of his most entertaining projects available on OTT.

7 Suriya Films to Watch on OTT While Waiting for Karuppu

1. Ghajini (2005)

Cast: Suriya, Asin, Nayanthara, Pradeep Rawat, Manobala, Riyaz Khan

Suriya, Asin, Nayanthara, Pradeep Rawat, Manobala, Riyaz Khan Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Genre: Psychological Action Thriller

Psychological Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes

2 hours and 47 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Suriya’s fans may never get bored with one of the most entertaining films from the actor’s early career. Ghajini is nothing short of a cult classic and rightfully so, thanks to its rich storytelling, impressive performances, and a chart-topping album by Harris Jayaraj.

The film follows Sanjay Ramaswamy, a once-wealthy businessman who develops anterograde amnesia after sustaining a head injury while trying to save his lover. Unable to form new memories, he hunts down his lover’s killers by tattooing clues onto his own body.

As Sanjay seeks to avenge her death, fragments of his past life are revealed, exploring his love story and the events that led to its tragic end. If you haven’t watched this film yet, give it a try!

2. Ayan (2009)

Cast: Suriya, Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Akashdeep Saighal, Jagan, Karunas

Suriya, Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Akashdeep Saighal, Jagan, Karunas Director: KV Anand

KV Anand Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 38 minutes

2 hours and 38 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

When discussing Suriya’s entertaining films, leaving out Ayan would be a sin. This gripping action thriller by the late KV Anand once again features Harris Jayaraj delivering a stellar soundtrack.

Ayan chronicles the story of Deva, a postgraduate in computer science who gets involved in smuggling to help his father’s friend, Dass. Using his sharp intellect, Deva often stays several steps ahead of his rivals, earning a reputation in the crime world.

However, when his close friend Chitti meets a gruesome end, Deva decides to dismantle the crime network responsible and deliver the justice that the law fails to provide.

3. Singam (2010)

Cast: Suriya, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Vivek, Adithya, Vijayakumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Radha Ravi, Nassar

Suriya, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Vivek, Adithya, Vijayakumar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Radha Ravi, Nassar Director: Hari

Hari Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

If you are looking for an action-packed film filled with mass moments and punch dialogues, Singam is the perfect choice. Marking Suriya’s 25th film, the movie features the actor in a powerful cop avatar.

The film follows Sub-Inspector Durai Singam, an honest police officer from a village in Tamil Nadu who leads a simple life with his family. His rivalry with Chennai-based gangster Mayil Vaaganam soon escalates after Singam humiliates him.

In retaliation, Mayil Vaaganam orchestrates Singam’s transfer to Chennai, dragging him into a series of challenges. With encouragement from his girlfriend, Singam decides to fight back, using his intellect and courage to end the gangster’s reign.

4. 7 Aum Arivu (2011)

Cast: Suriya, Shruti Haasan, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Ilavarasu, Sujatha, Guinness Pakru, Ramanathan, Dhanya Balakrishna, Abhinaya

Suriya, Shruti Haasan, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Ilavarasu, Sujatha, Guinness Pakru, Ramanathan, Dhanya Balakrishna, Abhinaya Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss Genre: Science Fiction Action Drama

Science Fiction Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Suriya has often experimented with genres, and 7 Aum Arivu stands out as one of his most ambitious projects. If sci-fi action dramas interest you, this film is a compelling watch.

The story follows Aravind, a young circus artist who lives a carefree life with his friends. His world changes when he meets a genetics student who reveals that he is a descendant of Bodhidharma, the legendary Buddhist monk believed to have founded Shaolin Kung Fu.

As a Chinese mercenary with hypnotic powers plans a biological attack against India, Aravind must awaken his inherited martial arts abilities to protect the nation.

5. Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Cast: Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Poo Ramu, Karunas, Krishnakumar, Vivek Prasanna, Kaali Venkat

Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, Poo Ramu, Karunas, Krishnakumar, Vivek Prasanna, Kaali Venkat Director: Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 33 minutes

2 hours and 33 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by the life of entrepreneur GR Gopinath, Soorarai Pottru goes beyond a standard rags-to-riches story. Its realism, emotional depth, and powerful performances make it deeply impactful.

The movie follows Nedumaaran Rajangam (Maara), a former Indian Air Force officer who dreams of creating an airline that offers affordable air travel to the common man. As he pursues his vision, he faces financial struggles and resistance from powerful competitors.

How Maara, with the support of his wife and friends, overcomes these obstacles forms the heart of this inspiring tale.

6. Jai Bhim (2021)

Cast: Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, Baby Joshika Maya, Rao Ramesh, Tamizh, Supergood Subramani

Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, Baby Joshika Maya, Rao Ramesh, Tamizh, Supergood Subramani Director: TJ Gnanavel

TJ Gnanavel Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 44 minutes

2 hours and 44 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on real incidents from Cuddalore in 1993, Jai Bhim is a powerful and thought-provoking film that sheds light on systemic oppression faced by marginalized communities.

The film centres on advocate K. Chandru, who takes up the case of Sengeni, a pregnant tribal woman searching for her husband, Rajakannu. After Rajakannu is falsely accused and arrested, he mysteriously disappears, with the police claiming he escaped.

Realising the grave injustice, Chandru fights relentlessly to expose the truth and secure justice for the oppressed.

7. Retro (2025)

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran

Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Genre: Romantic Action Thriller

Romantic Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Retro received polarising reactions from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release. However, it remains a stylish and engaging film featuring slick action sequences, emotional romance, and striking visuals.

The film follows Paarivel Kanna (Paari), a young man adopted by a gangster’s wife. After her death, Paari becomes a weapon for his adoptive father, who never truly treats him like a son.

Paari later falls in love with Rukmini, a veterinarian who believes in peace and non-violence. Determined to change his life for her, he tries to abandon his violent past, but his efforts fail, even on his wedding day.

What follows is Paari’s journey to reclaim his love. However, his quest for love leads him to find the true purpose of his life, fulfilling the destiny he was foretold to have.

The films mentioned above are just a few of the many entertaining ventures headlined by Suriya that are available on OTT platforms. As fans await the releases of Karuppu, Suriya46, and Suriya47 this year, revisiting these films is a great way to pass the time.

