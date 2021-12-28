Pinkvilla South's 2021 Best Film Pick: Jai Bhim, Joji to Pushpa: The Rise, which is the best movie? Vote now

There is no denying the fact that movies make our lives better. A well-told story can resonate with the soul and elicit multiple emotions. Following the nationwide lockdown which saw movie theaters shut down, many movies were released on the OTT platforms which led to the audience being engaged with a lot of new content. In 2021, despite the Coronavirus pandemic, audiences were treated with many blockbuster movies Jai Bhim, Upenna, Joji and more.

Surya's Jai Bhim won millions of hearts with its hard-hitting story and performance. In fact, Suriya's Jai Bhim has topped the list of Indian films and web series of 2021 announced by IMDb. Based on a true story, Jai Bhim is based on true events and revolves around the unfair treatment and discrimination of people from the rural tribe.

Jathi Ratnalu, a small-budget Telugu, took the audiences by storm in 2021 and became the finest comic movie of the year. Jathi Ratnalu helmed by Anudeep KV’s story traces the comic adventures of three Jogipet boys, played by Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Uppena also made a mark by entering in 100 crores club and Malayalam movies like The Great Indian Kitchen and Joji gave out the best content-based movies audiences can accept. Tamil movies like Doctor and Master came as a fresh breath of air with their humorous comedy. The year 2021 ended on a good note too as Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is highly entertaining the audience.

