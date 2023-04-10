Pinkvilla Style Icons Inside PICS: Pooja Hegde grooves with DSP, Sivakarthikeyan and Janhvi Kapoor share stage

Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Sivakarthikeyan, Adivi Sesh and music composer, Devi Sri Prasad attended the coveted Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards, which took place in Mumbai. The celebs put their best foot forward in fashion and looked their best. While Rakul added shimmer to her stunning in a black and white bodycon dress, Pooja went all royal and classy in a white gown with gloves on her hands. DSP attended the awards in a white classy suit with a black tee.

Meanwhile, the celebrities had a gala time at the event. Devi Sri Prasad performed live at the awards with the blockbuster song Srivalli from Pushpa and also won an award. The performance was lit and guess who joined the musician on stage? Pooja Hegde joined DSP on the stage and shook a leg. The music composer also won the Stylish Music Personality Award.

Apart from that, Pooja Hegde also met Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan and interacted with him. The duo can be seen all smiles as they had a chat during the awards. The Don actor shared the stage with Janhvi Kapoor as he won the award of Most Elegant Personality. Producer Boney Kapoor presented the awards to Janhvi Kapoor and Sivakarthikeyan on the stage. They also shared a moment as they can be seen laughing their hearts out. Boney Kapoor also posed with Aylaan actor, who looked perfect in an all-black suit.

Take a look at the inside pics of Pinkvilla Style Icons below:

Adivi Sesh looked handsome in an all-black suit as he posed on the red carpet of Pinkvilla Style Icons. Rakul Preet Singh and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan were seated next to each other as they enjoyed the awards night of Pinkvilla Style Icons. Adivi Sesh won the Stylish Game Changer in the Male category at Pinkvilla Style Icons.

While Rakul Preet Singh was honoured by Super Stylish Youth idol presented by Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde won Stylish Game Changer at the Pinkvilla Style Icons. Shriya Saran also attended the awards and looked sensuous in her sexy grey blouse and side pleated skirt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan to release on Diwali; Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 on Pongal