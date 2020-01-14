Pirated version of Rajinikanth’s Darbar aired on local TV channel; Makers lodge complaint

Pirated version of actor Rajinikanth's Darbar was aired on a local TV channel. Lyca productions lodged a complaint on the service provider.

In less than a week of the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar, a local cable TV network aired the pirated version of the film on their channel. Lyca productions has lodged a complaint against the Madurai-based channel for telecasting the movie. The makers have sought severe action to be taken on the TV channel for denting the collection of Darbar. They have also stated in their complaint that the broadcasting caused severe damage to the Tamil film industry.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also has Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Yogi Babu in key roles. Rajinikanth played the role of a cop in the movie and Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music while Santhosh Shivan cranked the camera. Even as the film was leaked online, Darbar had received the blockbuster status on the opening weekend with a collection of Rs 128 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has been produced by Sun Pictures. Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Soori and Sathis will be seen playing key roles in the film. Currently, the film is being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020. Thalaivar 168, which will be a rural emotional family entertainer, will see Rajinikanth in an unseen avatar.

Credits :Indiaglitz

