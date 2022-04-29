Pisasu 2 Teaser Out: Andrea Jeremiah & Vijay Sethupathi's horror film by Myskin will give you chills

The teaser of the horror film Pisasu 2, headlines by Andrea Jeremiah and directed by Myskin has been released on social media. Andrea as a ghost gives chills with her act, the background score and promises film to give chills. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will appear in an extended cameo, which is said to have mighty importance as the film proceeds. The movie buffs are waiting eagerly waiting for the film.

With Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, the film stars Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.

Watch the teaser here: