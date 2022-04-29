Pisasu 2 Teaser Out: Andrea Jeremiah & Vijay Sethupathi's horror film by Myskin will give you chills

Andrea Jeremiah as a ghost gives chills with her act and moviebuffs are excited to watch the horror film on the big screen. however, an official release date is yet to be announced

The teaser of the horror film Pisasu 2, headlines by Andrea Jeremiah and directed by Myskin has been released on social media. Andrea as a ghost gives chills with her act, the background score and promises film to give chills. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will appear in an extended cameo, which is said to have mighty importance as the film proceeds. The movie buffs are waiting eagerly waiting for the film. 

With Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, the film stars Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.

Watch the teaser here: 

For the unversed, this film is a sequel to the director’s 2014 horror film, Pisasu, which starred Naga, Radha Ravi, Prayaga Martin, Kalyani Natarajan, and Harish Uthaman in prominent roles.

The upcoming film will have a dubbed release in three languages Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The first part was bankrolled by Bala’s home banner B Studios and the company holds the rights to the title. Director Mysskin, while announcing the project officially, thanked Bala for granting permission to use the title Pisasu for the sequel.

Bankrolled by T Muruganantham under the Rockfort Entertainment banner, the music of this thrilling project will be composed by Karthik Raja.

