Pisasu 2 Teaser Out: Andrea Jeremiah & Vijay Sethupathi's horror film by Myskin will give you chills
Andrea Jeremiah as a ghost gives chills with her act and moviebuffs are excited to watch the horror film on the big screen. however, an official release date is yet to be announced
With Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, the film stars Cooku with Comali fame Santhosh Prathap, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles.
Watch the teaser here:
The upcoming film will have a dubbed release in three languages Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The first part was bankrolled by Bala’s home banner B Studios and the company holds the rights to the title. Director Mysskin, while announcing the project officially, thanked Bala for granting permission to use the title Pisasu for the sequel.
Bankrolled by T Muruganantham under the Rockfort Entertainment banner, the music of this thrilling project will be composed by Karthik Raja.
