PKSDT: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer gets an official release date

Pawan Kalyan fans have been over the moon ever since the announcement about his collaboration with Sai Dharam Tej in the upcoming film, tentatively titled PKSDT, a combination of the first letters from the name of the two actors. Pawan Kalyan's film with Sai Dharam Tej is set to release on July 28, 2023.

PKSDT and the Tamil original

The fans of the superstars have been hyped for this film ever since its announcement. The film is an official remake of the Tamil super hit flick Vinodhaya Sitham. PKSDT is also being helmed by Samuthirakani, who directed the original Tamil version. The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after death, is a fantasy drama that was received very well at the time of release. Pawan Kalyan fans have been ecstatic about PKSDT updates due to the unique subject matter and star cast.

The ensemble cast of PKSDT

PKSDT is going to be special for its ensemble casting by the looks of it. The star cast includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju among others. Fans are also hopeful for the on-screen relationship between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, a pairing that is sure to rock the screens. The team should be putting out promotional materials like trailers in the coming months.

