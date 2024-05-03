Planning a trip to Greece? Check out places Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited on her 37th birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently rang in her 37th birthday in grandeur, whisking away to the enchanting city of Athens in Greece. She took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures from her birthday trip, capturing moments that she shall cherish forever. In the pictures shared by the diva, she can be seen having a great time amid the breathtaking ancient buildings of Greece.

Located on the southern tip of the Balkan peninsula, Greece can be a fantastic destination for vacations. With stunning landscapes, history, vibrant culture, delicious food, and beautiful islands, the country offers something for everyone. If you're planning a trip to Greece and seeking inspiration on where to go and what to do then, why not follow Samantha's footsteps and explore some of the enchanting places she visited?

Travel in Greece with the help of photos from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday vacay

In her Greece photo dump, the first photo shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoying a birthday dinner. She exudes pure happiness, her radiant smile stretching from ear to ear as she enjoys delicious food.

The second photo is where the diva captures the beautiful dreamy setup of a local food joint in Athens. Locals can be seen enjoying delightful Greek cuisine. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In yet another picture in the string, Samantha is spotted in an all-white sporty outfit and dainty jewelry. She appears happy as she clicks a carfie.

Advertisement

The pictures showcase the never-seen-before travel-freak side of Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she captures the ethereal beauty of Greece. Against the backdrop of the city's architectural marvels, Samantha emanates a sense of grace and sophistication, her appreciation for the stunning surroundings reveals her esthete side.

The pictures also hinted that Samantha chose a typical Geek-style residence for her vacation in Greece.

Last but not least, the actress also provides a sneak peek at her birthday celebration in Athens as she can be seen surrounded by delicious cakes and desserts.

Samantha's upcoming projects

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Besides, Samantha also announced her upcoming project Bangaram, as a producer on her birthday. She also released a first-look poster of the film.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Uorfi Javed's magical butterfly outfit