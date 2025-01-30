Planning to watch the original 1952's Parasakthi amidst title row over Sivakarthikeyan's film? Check out OTT details here

Yesteryear actor Sivaji Ganesan’s iconic film Parasakthi remains a cult classic even today for more than one reason at large. The Tamil satirical drama has stayed on with the fans as an example of impeccable cinematography, not to forget the simple yet powerful storytelling. Now, after 73 years of release, the movie is all set to stream online on OTT.

When and where to watch Parasakthi

Critically acclaimed film Parasakthi perhaps becomes one of those rare films that is going to stream digitally for the first time after almost seven decades of release. Well, the Tamil movie is available to be watched on the OTT platform SimplySouth.

An official announcement was made in this regard by the streaming platform themselves on Twitter. However, the movie is available for viewing worldwide except in India.

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Parasakthi

The plot of Parasakthi revolves around the successive misfortunes that befall the life of a Tamil family, based on the backdrop of World War II. Brothers named Chandrasekaran, Gnanasekaran and Gunasekaran happen to be Indian immigrants residing in Myanmar.

However, things take a complete downfall when their brother-in-law suddenly dies in an accident, leaving their only sister widowed. She then becomes a victim of sexual abuse by the temple priest. Meanwhile, their father also dies out of shock.

In all, the family transgresses from being informed, consequently enlightened, as they are pushed to poverty and desolation.

Cast and crew of Parasakthi

Coming to the cast of the film, it marks the debut of Sivaji Ganesan. Other actors include S. V. Sahasranamam, S. S. Rajendran, Sriranjani, Duraisami, Pandari Bai, T. K. Ramachandran and others.

It was directed by Krishnan-Panju while written by Karunanidhi. Bankrolled by National Pictures, the music score of the movie was done by R. Sudarsanam.