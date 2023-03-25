Playback singer Bombay Jayashri suffers aneurysm, Found unconscious in her hotel room

Bombay Jayashri, the veteran Carnatic vocalist and playback singer was reportedly found unconscious in her hotel room in Liverpool, United Kingdom, recently. As per the reports, the Padma Shri recipient, who was on a tour in the United Kingdom with a bunch of other popular singers, suffered an aneurysm, which resulted in her condition. Bombay Jayashri was immediately rushed to a hospital in Liverpool and reportedly underwent an immediate keyhole surgery. The latest updates suggest that she is out of danger, and recovering well.

Bombay Jayashri's family releases official statement

The celebrated Carnatic vocalist's family took to her official Instagram handle and posted an official statement on her health condition. "Bombay Jayashri had a health setback in the United Kingdom where she is currently touring for her concerts. She received timely medical intervention thanks to the capable staff at the NHS and her accompanying artists. She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days," read the official statement.

"Bombay Jayashri's family requests privacy and your support during this period. We shall update you in due course. Requesting all to ignore messages circulating on social media platforms. Thank you your support," the statement further added, quashing all ongoing rumours on the famous playback singer's health condition.