Plea against Rajinikanth for his remark against Periyar DISMISSED by Court; Deets inside

A plea filed against Rajinikanth for his remark against social reformer Periyar was dismissed by a Court on Tuesday.

A Metropolitan Magistrate on Tuesday dismissed a case filed against actor Rajinikanth for his comment against Periyar. The actor, during his speech in the 50th anniversary souvenir of Thuglak magazine, stated that social reformer Periyar, took the idols of Lord Ram and Sitha in an offensive way during a possession 1971. A case was filed against the actor by the President of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Mani under Section 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 505 (statements conducting public mischief) of Indian Penal Code.

After Mani filed a complaint, he also demanded an open apology from the actor. Rajinikanth, in a press meet, refused to issue an apology, while showing a copy of a newspaper from 1971, which carried the news about the rally. He also stated that he will stand by his statement which was based on factual events.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar was released earlier this month and his next film, Thalaivar 168, is currently being shot in Hyderabad. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is being produced by Sun Pictures. Thalaivar 168 also has Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Soori in key roles. Darbar, on the other hand, was directed by AR Murugadoss, and the film has Nayanthara as the female lead. Darbar was bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Reports have emerged stating that Rajinikanth’s next film, Thalaivar 169, will be produced by Kamal Haasan under Raj Kamal Productions.

Credits :Pudiya Thalaimurai

