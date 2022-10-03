'Please don't leave his hand': Prabhas and Kriti Sanon leave fans gushing over their chemistry

The grand teaser launch event of Prabhas starrer Adipurush on Sunday night was epic. Other than the event, what caught the netizens' attention is Prabhas and the lead actress of the film, Kriti Sanon's chemistry. Their bond and chemistry were clearly visible with their cute gesture of holding hands, them lighting the Diya together and Kriti offering her dupatta as she saw Prabhas sweat. The Internet caught it all and are aww just like us.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's bond and chemistry caught the internet's eyes. Fans also can't stop gushing at this new pair. Many fans wrote 'we see it' and also called them cute. Well, we guess what's cooking.